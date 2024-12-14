An exclusive sneak peek at TGL, the new primetime golf league featuring Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

It’s golf’s boldest new venture. And it likely would never have gotten out of the gate without a mighty shove from the man who upended the sport thirty years ago: Tiger Woods.

Mike McCarley, CEO and Founder TMRW Sports [Photo: Courtesy TGL presented by SoFi]

Mike McCarley was a sports television executive with impressive bona fides—he’d overseen marketing and communications for telecasts of the Olympics and the Kentucky Derby (for TV sports pioneer Dick Ebersol)—but his passion was golf, evidenced by his decade as president of golf and global strategy at NBC Sports, where he also ran the Golf Channel. In 2021 he founded a company called TMRW (pronounced “Tomorrow”) Sports, which he thought could revolutionize golf by combining three huge forces in popular culture: professional athletes, technology, and television.

Enter Tiger. McCarley got a meeting with the golf legend to pitch his idea for a brand new kind of sports platform made for the 21st Century: TGL, where two teams comprised of four elite PGA Tour players would compete in an indoor arena, going head-to-head for fifteen holes on an epic, high-tech simulator and stadium green. Forget Topgolf on steroids; this is more like Topgolf on gene doping. Woods, as is his custom, was thoughtful, inquisitive, and direct.

“At the end of the 90 minutes,” McCarley recalls, “he looked at me and said, ‘I completely understand the technology. I think the game is ready for this. I know the players are ready for this.’” He then looked McCarley square in the eye. “If I commit to doing this,” he asked, “will you commit to doing it, too?”