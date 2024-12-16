This is how HR will transform in 2025

BY Cheryl Swirnow3 minute read

HR has undergone a seismic shift recently, confronting unprecedented challenges and emerging opportunities. As businesses adapt to shifting demands, HR has evolved accordingly. Take, for instance, the heightened focus on health protocols and managing remote teams post-COVID-19, which led some to dismiss HR as increasingly bureaucratic. A recent piece echoed frustrations over the industry’s shifting role. However, these critiques miss a crucial point: HR is now emerging as a vital strategic force driving business success in today’s dynamic landscape.

From overseeing hybrid work models to driving DEI initiatives, HR is now integral to shaping the modern workplace. In 2025, the role of HR will look fundamentally different than it does today. Drawing on over two decades of experience, here are five key predictions for how HR will transform by 2025. Moving from the back office to the boardroom HR has evolved from a traditionally perceived support role to a key player in corporate leadership. PwC reports over 55% of CEOs now involve HR leaders in key strategic decisions, underscoring the growing recognition of HR’s pivotal influence on business outcomes. This shift is driven by the understanding that a company’s success is intrinsically tied to how effectively it manages its most valuable resource: its people. Often mischaracterized as the department responsible solely for hiring and firing, HR’s true role extends far beyond operational tasks. While it facilitates these processes, the strategic decisions around talent management are increasingly integral to shaping organizational culture, enhancing employee engagement, and improving bottom lines. As talent becomes central to business success, HR’s presence at the executive table ensures that people-driven initiatives are aligned with the company’s broader vision and goals.

HR won’t be a catch-all anymore By 2025, HR will no longer be viewed as the sole answer to retention and cultural challenges within organizations. Traditionally, HR departments have been tasked with managing these issues, often without the necessary resources or backing. There’s a common misconception that everything related to culture, team dynamics, or employee policies falls squarely on HR’s shoulders. In reality, HR equips managers and supports employees, but it’s not solely its responsibility. Forward-looking companies are starting to understand that HR alone cannot tackle complex, company-wide issues like retention and engagement. Instead, smart organizations will adopt a more collaborative, cross-functional approach, with different departments working together to foster a positive workplace culture. McKinsey reports that businesses adopting a holistic talent management strategy across departments have higher retention rate and a competitive advantage. This shift ensures that building and maintaining a strong company culture becomes a collective effort, integrating various perspectives and expertise rather than placing the burden solely on HR. Upskilling and education will take center stage Training has evolved beyond compliance—it’s now about equipping employees and managers to thrive in today’s complex work environments. As hybrid work models continue to gain traction, HR will evolve into a central hub for learning, employee development and upskilling. Upskilling or reskilling the current workforce is a top priority for 53% of organizations. By 2025, HR’s role will expand beyond traditional functions like onboarding, terminations, and benefits administration, becoming increasingly focused on facilitating career and skill development. By emphasizing training and development, HR will play a crucial role in helping first-time managers navigate the complexities of the modern workplace, ensuring a more supportive and effective leadership pipeline.

Invest in HR tech By 2025, companies that don’t invest in advanced HR technology will struggle to remain competitive. Currently, organizations spend over $2,000 per employee annually on HR tools, a figure expected to rise as these platforms become more sophisticated. This automation enables HR professionals to focus on more strategic functions such as talent development, workforce planning, and cultural initiatives. For example, AI-based compensation benchmarking tools can analyze vast datasets to help companies stay competitive in the talent market by offering data-driven salary packages. This, in turn, aids in attracting and retaining top talent—a critical factor in business success. Additionally, platforms like Slack and other AI-powered communication tools are streamlining internal processes by handling everyday HR tasks, such as answering common employee questions or managing scheduling. These tools create efficiencies that free HR teams to focus on higher-level priorities, such as employee engagement and strategic decision-making.