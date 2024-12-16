How Alabama’s innovation and adventure are redefining possibility

“You can build your business here, you can build a life here, and you can truly enjoy Alabama’s natural beauty,” says T.C. McLemore, Executive Director of Outdoor Recreation Programs at Innovate Alabama. The Seek Alabama campaign highlights how every tech and urban hub in the state offers proximity to incredible outdoor activities—whether it’s mountain biking during lunch or kayaking before logging into work. Companies like Storyteller Overland, the largest adventure lifestyle vehicle company, exemplify the intersection of innovation and recreation. “This is a place where you can succeed,” says CEO Jeffrey Hunter, whose headquarters back up to some of Alabama’s breathtaking vistas. At the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Innovate Alabama shared this vision, inspiring innovators to seek their next adventure—and opportunity—in Alabama.