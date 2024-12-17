How Michigan is fostering a Black tech ecosystem

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

There’s a saying you’ll see around the Motor City, printed on T-shirts, signs in store windows, and elsewhere: Detroit Hustles Harder. Detroit is undergoing a renaissance. Its revitalized downtown—with more than 100 rehabilitated structures—has led businesses to return to iconic buildings such as Michigan Central Station, the once-dilapidated historic landmark now home to Ford’s Mobility group.

What’s also on the rise? The number of Black tech workers, a group notoriously underrepresented in tech fields. Currently, Black Michiganders make up almost 16% of the state’s population, but in the tech field, only 8% are people of color. According to Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the goal is to narrow the gap. And the hustle is starting to pay off: Detroit has a bootstrap Black tech entrepreneurial sector that has helped Detroit become the seventh-ranked startup ecosystem in the world and No. 1 in North America. Messer points to Black-led efforts across the state, including Union Heritage and the Michigan Founders Fund, a network of entrepreneurs and investors who have pledged to allocate 1% of company equity, investment carry, or annual profits to local nonprofits. They join Forward Ventures, a $50 million capital fund that started in Kalamazoo and invests in local startups, and the Grand Rapids–based New Community Transformation Fund, which is raising $25 million of support for leaders of color and others from underrepresented groups, including veterans. “This isn’t just a Detroit story; the Black community has a long history of entrepreneurship, and now you’re seeing aspirations from leadership across the state,” says Messer, who points to similar efforts underway in Saginaw, Flint, and Lansing. “Making that universe of opportunity available is one of the great services that government should be doing, and we’re certainly trying to do it here in Michigan.”

WHY NETWORKING MATTERS One of the hallmark initiatives of the Black tech sector in Michigan is Black Tech Saturdays (BTS), where, twice a month since April 2023, community members gather to network, workshop ideas, and pitch to investors at special events. Held at the Newlab Building, an Art Deco landmark previously used as the Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, BTS now brings in people across the state. One of the primary goals of BTS—which recently received a $1.25 million grant from the Dan Gilbert Foundation—is outreach to would-be entrepreneurs in the tech industry who aren’t aware of the resources the state provides. In 2023, BTS projects contributed more than $15 million in economic impact and created 125 jobs. “It’s a beacon call to entrepreneurs and innovators, whether they’re in the state or expats who, for their next move, are thinking to come back and get involved,” says Johnnie Turnage, one of BTS’s founders. “We now have 14,000 members, and more than 100 new companies have been founded from our events.” One of Turnage’s favorite BTS success stories is Ultrium, a Detroit mobility software company that uses AI to help anticipate vehicle maintenance needs in advance. Data from the car’s onboard diagnostic system is transferred to Ultrium’s data center, where a profile of the vehicle and the owner’s driving tendencies is assembled over a month. Turnage says Ultrium’s CEO Paris Plain, a self-taught software developer, showed up at a BTS event with little expectations. Plain was curious about mobility, and after learning more about the industry, he partnered with a fellow Black entrepreneur who ran a tow truck fleet and built the company. Ultrium now has contracts with Tesla and Hertz, with more on the way.

“This is a company that wasn’t even planning to become a business and has now gotten significant revenue and partnerships in little over a year,” Turnage says. “That’s extraordinary. And there’s a bunch more.” WHEN FAILURE LEADS TO SUCCESS Michigan is taking a holistic approach to Black tech’s future development. The state sponsors a host of initiatives that provide guidance and support for students in a seamless experience starting at an early age. In 2023, Governor Gretchen Whitmer introduced MiLEAP—Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential—a program that introduces early elementary students to STEM subject matter. In secondary education, entrepreneurial concepts and mentorship programs expose students to the benefits of staying in Michigan. After graduation, the Talent Action Team—started by the MEDC in 2023—provides grants and scholarships to encourage Michiganders to take a skilled, high-paying job, attend college, or start their own company. Programs like Black Tech Saturdays then help build and maintain the ecosystem to lay the foundation for profitable exits or, even more importantly, give Black tech entrepreneurs additional opportunities should their initial ideas not come to fruition.