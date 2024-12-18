How managers can support team members when they’re going through a difficult time

Supporting a team member who’s going through a difficult time in their personal life can be a delicate situation. As a manager, you need to balance empathy with practicality and offer help while also ensuring the work doesn’t fall off track. This is a tough spot to be in, and one that management training doesn’t always cover.

As a management consultant and coach, this is one of the things that I get asked a lot. If this is something you’re struggling with, know that you’re not alone. The following practices can help.

Be realistic about your role

First things first, remember that as a manager, you’re not a therapist. It can be tempting to dive in and try to “fix” or even rescue your team member, especially if they’re going through a tough time. But that’s not your role, and it’s not realistic. Think of your support as an anchor. They don’t need you to solve their problems, but they do need to feel like they’re not facing them alone.

Consider saying something like the following: “I want to listen and be able to support you. There may be things that you want to share that I don’t have the skill to help you with, and the last thing I want is for you to open up and me not be able to help. If I feel that is happening, are you ok with me saying, “I think we’re heading towards a topic I’m not able to help with?” This way, you’re setting boundaries but also showing them that you genuinely care about their well-being.