These 2 practices can help us create a stronger civil society

In the wake of hurricanes striking across the Southeast this fall, nonprofit organizations played a vital role in delivering much needed aid to hard hit communities. Last month, nonprofits across the country took part in educating voters. They registered young people to vote, and encouraged broad participation in the democratic process. It’s especially clear today that participation in civil society—whether through giving or volunteering— is vital to the functioning of our national community and society.

Most people understand the importance of nonprofit organizations. But research shows that fewer Americans are giving back. Donations to nonprofit organizations continue to grow year-over-year in terms of total dollars. But they’re coming from a smaller pool of individuals, skewed towards those with a high net worth. That was the phenomenon recently explored in a landmark report published by the Generosity Commission—a blue ribbon panel of social impact leaders led by Jane Wales of the Aspen Institute and myself. This decline can be linked to a host of societal harms, from the first-order impacts on charitable organizations themselves, to more insidious civic problems including increased social isolation and decreased voter participation.

The most noticeable effects of declining participation in civil society manifests elsewhere. But business also suffers in a future where volunteering and giving are less commonplace. The American tradition of participation with nonprofit organizations fosters a culture of connection and community that benefits businesses. The private sector also has a clear stake in perpetuating and strengthening that tradition.

Fortunately, there are clear ways business leaders can (and should) contribute to a society-wide effort to reverse this decline in philanthropic participation. As natural conveners of everyday givers and volunteers through their broad employee bases, businesses have a distinct role to play in building a future where civic participation continues to be a fundamental part of who we are. And it’s a win-win.