3 new Mac menu bar shortcuts will make you even more productive in 2025

Anyone using a Mac in the workplace knows it’s a productivity powerhouse. Not only do Macs run business staples like Microsoft Office and Google’s suite of online software but, thanks to Apple Silicon chips , modern Macs are absolute workhorses capable of driving advanced design, media creation, and scientific apps with ease.

But a Mac is more than just the apps it runs when it comes to productivity. The operating system that powers the Mac, macOS, is packed with little productivity features throughout. Some of my favorites, which users often overlook, are found in the Mac menu bar—that srtip that runs along the top of the screen and lets you access both individual app commands (such as File>Save) and shortcuts to system-wide tools.

Here are the three menu bar shortcuts I find most invaluable during the workday.

Passwords on the menu bar

In September, with the release of macOS Sequoia and iOS 18, Apple introduced the new Passwords app. Passwords is a password manager that allows you to organize and sync your passwords across Mac, iPhone, iPad, and PC. And if you use multifactor authentication (MFA) for your online accounts, Passwords is where you can find the six-digit codes you need to enter whenever you log into an account.