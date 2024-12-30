The next housing boom will happen above Earth. Replacements for an aging International Space Station (ISS) slated for a 2030 decommission, NASA’s Artemis mission returning humans to the moon and possibly Mars, and a burgeoning lunar economy are spurring teams of engineers and designers to reimagine habitats for extended living and working in space.

Most of the next-generation space stations vying to expand the ISS’s 11-person capacity and eventually replace it, feature fixed, rigid, cylindrical modules. But such architecture is expensive and dangerous because it requires multiple launches and spacewalks to assemble.

The Boston nonprofit Aurelia Institute, a space architecture R&D lab and educator, hopes to hurdle those issues with a novel approach: magnetized computerized tiles that self-assemble in orbit into changeable geodesic spheres called TESSERAE. The name is short for Tessellated Electromagnetic Space Structures for the Exploration of Reconfigurable, Adaptive Environments. A sphere maximizes the volume you can get for the surface area, while the more spacious environs would improve psychological well-being over long stays.

“I was obsessed with how we scale human presence in space,” says CEO Ariel Ekblaw, who cofounded Aurelia with chief designer Sana Sharma and Danielle DeLatte, now advisory member, while the three were at MIT. “Even if the cost dropped dramatically tomorrow, we only have room for about a dozen people in orbit. So, we need a way of doing space construction that’s faster than having to build something that can only be as big as your rocket payload fairing.”