Got an Apple computer for Christmas? Here are 6 apps and games to try with that new Mac

So you woke up on Christmas morning to a new Mac. Perhaps it’s the miraculous M4 Mac mini , or maybe it’s the stunning M4 Pro MacBook Pro complete with the nano texture display. No matter which Mac you unwrapped, you’re probably itching to try out some new apps and games to see what that new computer can do.

Here are six of our current favorites, which you might want to try.

Pixelmator Pro

Ever since its inaugural release seven years ago, Pixelmator Pro has felt like the Adobe Photoshop competitor we all wish Apple itself would create. It is hands down one of the best image editors ever on any platform and is one of the few professional graphics and photo editors that don’t require a subscription.

The app easily goes head-to-head with Photoshop, and generally beats it in terms of ease-of-use and design. If you plan to do any kind of graphics editing on your new Mac, Pixelmator Pro is a must-have. The app is so good that Apple has announced its intention to acquire it, subject to regulatory approval.