Got an Apple computer for Christmas? Here are 6 apps and games to try with that new Mac

So you woke up on Christmas morning to a new Mac. Perhaps it’s the miraculous M4 Mac mini, or maybe it’s the stunning M4 Pro MacBook Pro complete with the nano texture display. No matter which Mac you unwrapped, you’re probably itching to try out some new apps and games to see what that new computer can do.
Here are six of our current favorites, which you might want to try.
Pixelmator Pro
Ever since its inaugural release seven years ago, Pixelmator Pro has felt like the Adobe Photoshop competitor we all wish Apple itself would create. It is hands down one of the best image editors ever on any platform and is one of the few professional graphics and photo editors that don’t require a subscription.
The app easily goes head-to-head with Photoshop, and generally beats it in terms of ease-of-use and design. If you plan to do any kind of graphics editing on your new Mac, Pixelmator Pro is a must-have. The app is so good that Apple has announced its intention to acquire it, subject to regulatory approval.
Pixelmator Pro is currently $49.99 on the Mac App Store.
TimeStory
Few Mac apps show as much attention to detail as TimeStory, which helps you create visual and detailed timelines. It is one of the best Mac apps I’ve discovered in years and one that is useful in so many environments, including education, business, and the home.
With TimeStory, teachers and students can create richly detailed timelines to help convey, for example, the succession of notable events throughout history for use in the classroom or school reports. The app is also helpful for roadmapping business projects for the future. It’s also incredibly useful for those who want to chart personal details, like family histories. But perhaps its best quality is its easy-to-use interface with simple click and drag-and-drop functionality.