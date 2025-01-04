3 hidden reasons you keep running out of iCloud storage

Apple gives every iCloud user 5GB of free storage space. This storage space can be used for anything—from backing up your iPhone online to saving documents in the cloud to syncing photos across devices. If you need more space, you can upgrade to iCloud+ to get anywhere from 50GB of storage for just 99 cents a month to 12TB for $59.99.

However, many iCloud users on the lower end of the storage spectrum find they are living dangerously close to the edge. They may only have a few gigabytes or less left in iCloud, and once that space goes, so does their ability to back up any more data.

These users may also simply not realize what’s taking up so much of their iCloud storage. Here are the three biggest culprits—and how to deal with them.

Message attachments

If you use Apple’s iMessage (those blue bubbles) you likely have what is called “Messages in iCloud” enabled. This allows all your iMessages to sync across various devices. Most of us would assume that an iMessage doesn’t take up that much space. After all, it’s just a text message. However, iMessage allows you to send photos and videos as attachments. Since iMessages can be stored forever in your iCloud account, these attached media can fill up your storage over months and years.