These 5 cool Google Maps features are off the beaten path

If you’re like, well, just about everyone, you probably use Google Maps to get from Point A to Point B and that’s it.

But this venerable route wrangler is more than just a navigation app. It’s got some not-so-obvious features that are helpful beyond finding your way around.

Here’s a look at five of my favorites.

Dude, where’s my car?

Am I willing to admit I’ve misplaced my car more than once in the past five years? I am not. Not here, at least.