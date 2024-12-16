These 5 cool Google Maps features are off the beaten path

If you’re like, well, just about everyone, you probably use Google Maps to get from Point A to Point B and that’s it.
But this venerable route wrangler is more than just a navigation app. It’s got some not-so-obvious features that are helpful beyond finding your way around.
Here’s a look at five of my favorites.
Dude, where’s my car?
Am I willing to admit I’ve misplaced my car more than once in the past five years? I am not. Not here, at least.
But let’s say, hypothetically, that it might be helpful if there was a way to track it down every once in a while.
Thankfully, Google Maps turns your smartphone into a smart parking assistant. After you park, simply tap your blue location dot and select “Set as parking location” (iPhone) or “Save your parking” (Android) on the card that pops up.
You’ll then be able to search for your parking spot when you need to find your car by using the search function in the Maps app.