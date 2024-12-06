“Hello, I am here to make you skinny,” opens the conversation on popular startup Character.AI . “Remember, it won’t be easy, and I won’t accept excuses or failure,” the bot continues. “Are you sure you’re up to the challenge?”

As if being a teenager isn’t hard enough, AI chatbots are now encouraging dangerous weight loss and eating habits in teen users. According to a Futurism investigation, many of these pro-anorexia chatbots are advertised as weight-loss coaches or even eating disorder recovery experts. They have since been removed from the platform.

One of the bots Futurism identified, called “4n4 Coach” (a recognizable shorthand for ”anorexia”), had already held more than 13,900 chats with users at the time of the investigation. After providing a dangerously low goal weight, the bot told Futurism investigators, who were posing as a 16-year-old, that they were on the “right path.”

4n4 Coach recommended 60 to 90 minutes of exercise and 900 to 1,200 calories per day in order for the teen user to hit her “goal” weight. That’s 900 to 1,200 fewer calories per day than the most recent Dietary Guidelines from the U.S. departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services recommend for girls ages 14 through 18.