Sexual harassment, union busting, and a spotty safety record: The dark side of working at Trader Joe’s

In mid-2020, Michaelann Ferro mustered up the courage to complain to her manager at Trader Joe’s about a male colleague she claimed was sexually harassing women at her suburban Boston store. When the man tried kissing her on the mouth, she said that put her over the edge. “I was only dealing with him for a few months,” she told Fast Company. “But the other women said the incidents they had with him lasted multiple years.”

After Ferro spoke up, she says that nine more women filed complaints about the same man. At least five claimed he had harassed them in the past year. The man had been a Trader Joe’s employee since the early 2000s. He denied their claims. According to the women who made the allegations, the company investigated the claims but never provided any details about their findings, and ultimately decided that the women’s statements (both firsthand complaints and secondhand accounts) were inconclusive. Ferro, who quit shortly afterwards, recalled seeing Brookline store colleagues get fired for infractions that struck her as minor by comparison, like arriving late a couple times, “but here was someone who touched a bunch of the women and he stays actively employed.”

About a dozen employees then signed a letter demanding Trader Joe’s be more transparent about its findings from inquiries into sexual harassment complaints. Trader Joe’s didn’t respond directly to the employees, but it reassured the public its process for resolving workplace abuse allegations was “robust.”