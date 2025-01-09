Sexual harassment, union busting, and a spotty safety record: The dark side of working at Trader Joe’s

This story is the final in a three-part series exploring Trader Joe’s business practices.
In mid-2020, Michaelann Ferro mustered up the courage to complain to her manager at Trader Joe’s about a male colleague she claimed was sexually harassing women at her suburban Boston store. When the man tried kissing her on the mouth, she said that put her over the edge. “I was only dealing with him for a few months,” she told Fast Company. “But the other women said the incidents they had with him lasted multiple years.”
After Ferro spoke up, she says that nine more women filed complaints about the same man. At least five claimed he had harassed them in the past year. The man had been a Trader Joe’s employee since the early 2000s. He denied their claims. According to the women who made the allegations, the company investigated the claims but never provided any details about their findings, and ultimately decided that the women’s statements (both firsthand complaints and secondhand accounts) were inconclusive. Ferro, who quit shortly afterwards, recalled seeing Brookline store colleagues get fired for infractions that struck her as minor by comparison, like arriving late a couple times, “but here was someone who touched a bunch of the women and he stays actively employed.”
About a dozen employees then signed a letter demanding Trader Joe’s be more transparent about its findings from inquiries into sexual harassment complaints. Trader Joe’s didn’t respond directly to the employees, but it reassured the public its process for resolving workplace abuse allegations was “robust.”
“We take sexual harassment very seriously and will always respond quickly and thoroughly, addressing any allegation and taking action when appropriate,” the company told The Boston Globe. “That is exactly what we did in this case.”
Trader Joe’s declined to comment to Fast Company about these claims of sexual harassment or any of the allegations detailed below. A spokesperson said personnel issues are private matters that the company keeps confidential.
The alleged harasser left the Brookline store shortly after the Globe article ran. His accusers worried that wherever he’d landed, he could cause the same problems again. They learned later that he was working at another nearby Trader Joe’s. In our reporting, Fast Company confirmed he was still employed there.
A troubling pattern emerges
For this story, Fast Company conducted hundreds of interviews and pored through a thousand pages of documents that describe a previously unreported systemic pattern in which inappropriate sexual advances and unwanted physical contact go unpunished by Trader Joe’s. Sources from half a dozen locations claimed the bad behavior they witnessed at their stores, sometimes lasting years, stopped only once Trader Joe’s transferred the harasser to a different workplace.