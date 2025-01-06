The AI revolution: Why data storage is the hidden hero

In this custom episode from FastCo Works and Solidigm, Abigail Bassett chats with Avi Shetty, senior director of AI ecosystem and partnerships at Solidigm, and Sachin Gupta, vice president and general manager of the Infrastructure and Solutions Group at Google Cloud. Artificial intelligence’s transformative power is set to reshape the business world, revolutionizing industries as diverse as medicine to manufacturing. But amid the buzz, one critical feature is often overlooked: the importance of data storage in implementing smart AI strategies. In this episode, we’ll discuss data storage’s integral role in long-term AI success and how solid-state drive (SSD) innovations eliminate storage bottlenecks to make AI pipelines faster and more efficient. We’ll also highlight the impact of high-capacity storage solutions on AI scaling and why future-proof storage investments are essential.