If Congress won’t regulate AI, Scott Wiener believes California must

Last summer, Scott Wiener found himself in an uncomfortable position for any California Democrat: openly quarreling with Nancy Pelosi and garnering support from Elon Musk.

The reason for this strange bedfellows moment? SB 1047, a controversial bill Wiener introduced in the state senate that would have required developers of the most advanced AI models to mitigate the risk of “catastrophic harm” caused by their creations—and would have created new liabilities for those who failed to do so.

The bill pitted the AI industry against itself, with OpenAI, Google, and Meta all arguing it would create insurmountable obstacles to innovation and AI luminaries like Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton, and, eventually, Musk, talking up the bill’s merits. It also created a rift in Wiener’s own party, sailing easily through California’s Democrat-controlled legislature, while meeting unprecedented opposition from Pelosi and other California Democrats in Congress. In the kind of withering critique that has become her calling card, Pelosi called the bill “well-intentioned but ill informed.”

California governor Gavin Newsom ultimately vetoed the bill, arguing it focused too much on regulating models based on their size and not on the context in which they were deployed. But the conversation it sparked established Wiener as a key player in the movement to overcome Washington’s inaction and create AI guardrails at the state level. “If any state can do it, it’s California,” Wiener tells Fast Company.