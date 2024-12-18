Q: How should I talk about my layoff on social media?



A: First of all, if you are reading this and you’ve been impacted by a layoff, I’m so sorry. If you liked your job and felt like you were doing good work, it’s an especially devastating blow. But in any circumstance, losing your job turns your world upside down. It’s easier said than done, but please don’t take it personally. The longer you work (especially in volatile industries like tech, retail and media), the more likely that you’ll face a layoff at some point.



I was laid off from my magazine job in 2009. I was truly devastated and confused. Social media was newer then and I wasn’t an early adopter. But even if I was active on LinkedIn, I likely wouldn’t have posted about my layoff. I felt embarrassed, even though I knew it wasn’t my fault.



Times have completely changed and posting about layoffs on LinkedIn and other social media platforms is the norm now. But there a few things to consider:

Draft and wait

Emotions are running super high when you first lose your job. If it helps you vent to draft a post on your personal or professional social media account, go ahead and do so, but don’t hit publish. Express those feelings to your friends and family verbally or in private messages. Give yourself a day or two for the dust to settle a little before putting out a public message.

Consider other ways to get the word out

After your cooling-off period, it’s professional and understandable to post a short note on LinkedIn that you were impacted by a recent round of layoffs at your company. Just make sure you don’t disclose anything that will compromise your severance. (Some companies may ask you to sign a separation agreement that limits what you can say publicly about your job.)