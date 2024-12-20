From Beyoncé’s boots to Trump’s ear bandage: 12 objects that defined 2024

BY Rob Walkerlong read

Throughout 2024, it often felt hard to keep one’s bearings: Is the presidential campaign now a permanent state of being? Are Tesla robots and Apple headsets really going to be a thing? Is that a drone up there? There are many ways to grapple with these questions. But once again, I’ve set out to perform the annual ritual of assessing and unpacking the year gone by through the objects that captured our attention. Here, then, is the year in objects—the good, the unsettling, and the hard to explain.

Functionality aside, Owala relied on bold color combinations in uncommon (odd?) patterns, consistent with the modern water bottle’s role as de facto fashion accessory. Fans not only liked the more idiosyncratic combos (even creating their own by swapping lids, much to the consternation of retailers), but embraced the eye-catching and lit markers worth bragging about on social media. As one fan put it in an Instagram post, lingering over the color selection in a Sam’s Club location: “Talk about a THIRST trap.” [Photo: Apple] Apple Vision Pro headset The Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset (or “spatial computer,” as the company calls it) made its debut early this year, but feels like it’s been around a lot longer. That lengthy hype ramp—hands-on reports started in 2023—may have worked against it. Widely touted as Apple’s most significant new product since the iPhone, the Vision Pro received mixed reviews: heavy, with limited practical use, and priced at an aggressive $3,500. By midyear, sales forecasts were trending to the low end of an initial 400,000 to 800,000 units shipping expectation, with later reports that Apple was scaling back production and may stop selling its current version altogether next year. Then again, maybe sales weren’t really the point. Apple repeatedly emphasized that this was a first step into the category. So it’s probably more fair to consider it in the context of device-as-marketing, designed more for attention than actual sales—kind of like Meta touting its latest stab at a “glasses” product, which isn’t even on the market yet. The function of the Vision Pro is to demonstrate that Apple is participating in the future. And with 2024 proving another successful year for its actual product lines, it can clearly afford to do so.

[Collage: FC] Elaborate popcorn buckets Seeing a movie on the big screen is all about the experience—living room recliner seats, giant-size concessions, enthusiastic audiences. Or maybe it’s about the popcorn bucket. Because this year, the once-humble container became an unlikely source of ballyhooed industrial design with a $50 price tag, Fast Company’s Grace Snelling reported. Thanks in large part to the viral frenzy around the novelty bucket—er, “collectible concession vessel”—promoting Dune: Part Two, presumably resembling a sandworm’s maw. There have been earlier container incarnations (plastic R2D2 bucket, Barbie bucket), but none were featured on Saturday Night Live as a teenager’s unlikely sex toy (its own song included). A similarly saucy social media pile on about the Dune bucket may not have been what the film’s marketers had in mind. The attention ignited a concessions-vessel arms race—a key promo tool for, say, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Inside Out 2. And since the designs are exclusive to the movie theater chains, that could mean different Deadpool & Wolverine buckets at Cinemark, Regal, and AMC. Theaters, which have long depended on pricey concessions as a profit center, love the trend, offering various items to moviegoers eager to go viral with the latest show-off container. Maybe this is what the moviegoing experience needed all along: a pricey, if odd, souvenir. [Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images] Trump’s ear bandage The 2016 Trump campaign’s red Make America Great Again baseball caps were surely one of the most effective group-signaling symbols in modern political history—an “I Like Ike” button for the 21st century. Which makes it all the more remarkable that, as Fast Company’s Mark Wilson pointed out, the GOP found a new way to win the symbolic-image race again, just as MAGA hats were getting stale: The most striking visual aid at the Republican National Convention launching Trump’s third presidential run: the sea of white cotton bandages taped over attendees’ ear.

This homage to Trump, seemingly wearing a real bandage on his ear at the RNC only days after a would-be assassin’s bullet reportedly grazed him, was mocked by Democrats as embarrassing fealty. Supporters saw it as a material tribute to the courage of their candidate. So the mockery only added fuel to a political movement whose brand turned on the idea of being under attack, and passionately defiant. That message, of course, proved a winning one. [Photo: Tesla] Tesla robots Sometimes it seems like the only thing that can wrest attention away from Elon Musk is more Elon Musk. Case in point: At an event designed to hype Tesla’s Cybercab and Robovan, the planned autonomous vehicles were overshadowed by the presence of robots mingling with guests and even tending bar. These Tesla Optimus humanoid robots are designed to do certain factory work. Musk had predicted they would be ready for deployment this year, but the technology (which competes with humanoid robot projects from Hyundai, Honda, and others) remains in development. And while the robot bartender got lots of buzz, it was a head fake: the robots at the event were being remote-controlled by actual humans. Humanoid robotic coworkers may indeed become a thing, but we’re not there yet. For now, we’ll have to settle for one learning from Kim Kardashian how to blow a kiss.

[Photo: Costco] Costco gold bars Costco has long been known for its $1.50 food-court hot dogs. This year, the brand got almost as much attention for selling actual gold bars, at $2,000 an ounce or more. Most of the sales were online, but Costco shoppers have been adding the gold to their in-person treasure hunts at the discount-club retailer, which is more often associated with bargains on consumer staples like toilet paper and eggs. As unlikely an addition to the shopping cart as gold may be, Wells Fargo estimated that Costco gold sales were clocking in at between $100 million and $200 million a month. As spot gold prices climbed past $2,700 an ounce in October, many outlets that carried the bars were reportedly sold out. But the chain has only continued to mine this unlikely new revenue vein, adding platinum bars to the mix, at a little more than $1,000 an ounce. As an actual investment, most finance pros would probably say you could do better. But perhaps in uncertain economic times, there’s comforting value in a shiny object. [Photo: Blair Caldwell/Parkwood Entertainment LLC.] Beyoncé’s cowboy boots Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter was a major musical event—and one of the year’s notable fashion and style moments. The pop superstar’s experiments with country music (and beyond) were accompanied by spikes of interest, and sales, in Western clothes and accessories. Boot sales got a bump following the release of the advance single “Texas Hold ’Em,” and kicked up 20% in the week after the album’s release, according to CNBC, boosting foot traffic for retailers like Boot Barn.

[Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images] Banana art In a timeless Arrested Development scene, the idea of a $10 banana was a joke. In real life, the story of a $6.2 million banana seemed crafted as a contemporary fable of objects and value in the 21st century. An already infamous art work consisting of a banana duct-taped to the wall (the piece, by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is called Comedian), sold at auction for more than 40 times its original price. This was taken by some as a boost to an art market that has lately been struggling. The buyer was a crypto entrepreneur named Justin Sun, whose art collection includes an NFT of a Pet Rock, and who has spent millions to lunch with Warren Buffet and join a commercial space flight. He called the piece a “cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community.” Then he ate the banana. This apparently provocative gesture was largely performative: The art-worthy banana obviously had to be replaced regularly. Still, the value of the banana that Sun ate was, in effect, 18 million times more than the 35-cent banana sold by the street vendor it came from. A New York Times reporter explained that the vendor, who makes $12 an hour, commented through tears: “I am a poor man.” [Photo: Fix] Dubai chocolate bar Sometimes the world, the news, the internet, all seem consumed by doom and gloom. Other times, everyone seems obsessed with a decadent $20 chocolate bar from one of the planet’s wealthiest countries. Clips featuring Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier’s signature confection—pistachio-green goo and bits of crispy, shredded filo dough, encased in thick, color-swirled chocolate—exploded on TikTok, and the craving has not waned.