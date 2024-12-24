1,000 of the world’s best logos are in a single book

If you’re looking for a visual primer on the history of logo design, you could do worse than 1,000 Marks, a book of 1,000 logos from partners at the design firm Pentagram.

1,000 Marks [Photo: Pentagram]

The book collects some of the firm’s current and former partners’ best work over more than half a century, with marks as far afield as American Express and the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Originally published as a limited-run edition by Pentagram in 2010, 1,000 Marks has been picked up by Thames & Hudson for wider distribution and double the logos of the original edition. The book is now available for purchase on the Thames & Hudson website.

The book acts as a greatest hits, showcasing work across multiple eras of graphic design as far back as the 1960s, with work like Alan Fletcher’s logo for Reuters in 1968, and it goes all the way up to the present, with recently unveiled logos like for American Girl, MIDI, Thailand’s Ruam Sami Museum, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Each page shows a simple black-and-white logo, the year it was designed, and the name, location, and a brief description of the organization that uses it. Logos are arranged in alphabetical order, which means the pages showing the bird logos for Puffin Books and Penguin Books face each other, and the 2017 logo for Rolls-Royce the industrial technology company and the 2020 logo for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars share a spread.