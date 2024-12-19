The story behind the year’s best book cover

BY Zachary Petit4 minute read

It’s bold. It’s restrained. It’s graceful. It’s terrifying. It feels inevitable, yet it’s startling. There’s no easy way to describe the cover for Salman Rushdie’s Knife, which is why it’s one of the best book covers of the year.

So, how does a jacket for a memoir that carries as much literary and cultural significance as Knife—which details the author’s 2022 stabbing and recovery—actually come together? Scrupulously. Greg Mollica, Random House vice president, executive art director, says the assignment was equal parts daunting and exciting.

“When these sort of special projects come on my desk, I’m like, Okay . . . we’ve gotta take our time with it. It has to be very considered,” he says. [Image: courtesy Random House] Perhaps the most critical decision the art director faced was hiring a designer with the care and craft that a project like Knife requires. Mollica says he found that in a collaborator he’d worked with before, Acacia creative director Arsh Raziuddin, previously of The Atlantic, The New York Times, and Bon Appétit. “After I read the manuscript, I just kind of knew that she would do something unexpected and considered and conceptually sound—and just simple, elegant and beautiful, as well.”

MAJESTIC PLACES BUILT OUT OF ALPHABETS Knife is a visceral account of Rushdie’s 2022 attack, which came decades after Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa following the 1988 publication of Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses. But the memoir is also a love story featuring Rushdie’s wife, writer Rachel Eliza Griffiths, who was by his side as he recovered. (As Rushdie described Knife to The New York Times, “I wanted to write a book which was about both love and hatred—one overcoming the other.”) “We knew we wanted it [the cover] to be sort of stunning and dramatic, but beautiful and sensitive at the same time,” Mollica says. Raziuddin says that every book jacket should feel just right—but that was particularly the case with this one. And in the process of working on the cover, she created more versions of it than any other book she has designed.

[Image: courtesy Random House] Early on, she and Mollica had agreed that the title does a lot of the work—and could stand largely on its own. “So I took that and kind of ran with it,” Raziuddin says. [Image: courtesy Random House] Raziuddin and Mollica experimented with surrealist directions inspired by some of Rushdie’s poetic prose and the dream-like elements in the book. She explored celestial objects, eye motifs (Rushdie lost sight in his right eye in the attack), and also drew inspiration from the first thing he remembered seeing when he regained consciousness—“majestic palaces and other grand edifices . . . all built out of alphabets.” “I focused a lot on that, which I think was a bit too niche, because it is a book that everyone is going to pick up,” Raziuddin says. “So, how do we make it more approachable?”

Mollica says that his team ultimately presented Rushdie with a set of seven or so covers—and that’s when something truly rare in book publishing happened. [Image: courtesy Random House] COVERING KNIFE When Mollica and Raziuddin began batting ideas back and forth at the start of the project, Mollica says he kept envisioning a slice through the cover. The very first cover Raziuddin designed is the one that appears on the book today.

“This is why I love working with brilliant people,” Mollica says. “I did not imagine Arsh would replace the ‘i’ with the slice. That was her genius. That just takes it to a different place.” Raziuddin says the cut that appears on the final cover is digital, which she mixed with various physical textures. Mollica notes that the typography was a critical element, as some treatments could easily read as, say, a thriller, and one key objective from the outset was to avoid the cover feeling like a genre work. Raziuddin found her solution in The Designers Foundry’s Wulkan Display. [Image: courtesy Random House] “This one in particular had enough of a sharpness and an edge without it feeling overly dramatic,” she says. “It felt like it complemented the actual slit of the knife well. And it felt dainty. It felt a bit dainty and beautiful, in a way that kind of reflected the ease and the love in the book. I would say the book is an easy read in some ways. It’s dark and it’s heavy when it’s talking about the actual incident—but so much of what he explains about his life and himself post-incident is really beautiful and uplifting to read. I wanted to balance that.”