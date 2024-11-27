Having the right tools and technologies can help your company grow and increase its operational efficiency. However, when choosing solutions, the number of options can be overwhelming.

To help you make an informed decision, 20 Fast Company Executive Board members each share their top strategies for evaluating tools and technologies. These tips allow you to assess and select systems that best streamline your operations and foster sustainable growth. 1. CHOOSE THREE OPTIONS TO DEMO, TEST, AND COMPARE. The process of choosing the right technology is simpler than most might think. Start by prioritizing your challenges and researching technologies geared toward solving each problem. Narrow your options to two or three and spend time demoing, testing, and comparing the solutions to help choose the best option for you. After that, create KPIs to measure outcomes based on your expected cost-benefit analysis and make adjustments as needed. – Shahin Hatamian, ECI Software Solutions

2. ANALYZE THE BUSINESS HOLISTICALLY AND ELIMINATE BUSY WORK. There are two ways to tackle this: The first approach is to look at the business holistically. Address the two to three areas keeping you up at night. It’s as much about driving employee efficiency as it is about investing in customer experience and satisfaction. The second solution is to identify where your top talent is mired in busy work. Let them focus on what they do best. The entire team gets better when your best players are at their best. – Bryan Buck, ON Partners 3. EXPLORE OPTIONS THAT INTEGRATE SEAMLESSLY WITH EXISTING PROCESSES.

Business leaders should focus on tools that seamlessly integrate into existing processes and offer long-term scalability. AI voice agents, for instance, are already transforming customer interactions by handling routine calls, qualifying leads, and providing support. These tools streamline operations today while positioning companies to embrace the next wave of AI advancements in the near future. – Noah Hayes, Vida 4. USE DATA TO VALIDATE ROI ON TECHNOLOGY EXPENSES. Your IT strategy is inextricable from your business strategy. Before making any decisions on tools and tech, arm yourself with data to validate ROI on tech spend. The more telemetry data you have from across your IT environment, the more visibility you have to understand which tools are being used or where software bloat hides. Data uncovers measurable opportunities for efficiency and cost-savings. – David Keil, Lakeside Software

5. IDENTIFY COMPANY VALUES AND HOW NEW TOOLS WILL IMPACT THEM. Start by clearly identifying your company’s values, then build a straightforward framework to evaluate new tools. Focus on what will truly make a measurable impact—whether that’s increasing team productivity or enhancing customer satisfaction. With this framework, leaders can make smart choices that align with their company’s values and deliver real benefits, instead of getting caught up in hype. – Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly 6. TEAM UP WITH STARTUPS AND TECH PARTNERS.

Identify your company’s specific needs and goals first. Research and compare tools that align with these objectives. Prioritize user-friendly, scalable solutions with strong customer support. Embrace a test, learn, and explore mindset to foster innovation. Team up with startups and technology partners who are open to exploring these opportunities to ensure you choose tools that drive growth and efficiency. – Val Vacante, dentsu 7. GATHER YOUR TEAM’S PERSPECTIVES. The best way to invest in the technologies that will support the growth and efficiency of your company is to talk to the teams who will use them. Rather than making a top-down decision, lead with curiosity—ask questions and engage in two-way conversations. The perspectives of those who will leverage the tools are the best guide to making an informed decision. – Magdalena Nowicka Mook, International Coaching Federation

8. FOCUS ON FUTURE ADAPTABILITY AND FLEXIBILITY. The best way to identify the right technology for your company, and avoid wasted time and money, is to prioritize adaptability. The market is unpredictable, and consumer preferences are constantly changing with the introduction of new capabilities. Homing in on flexible, composable technologies is the best way to ensure your tech stack enables growth, rather than inhibits it. – Jen Jones, commercetools 9. TEST ON A SMALL SCALE BEFORE FULLY COMMITTING.

Business leaders should first assess their company’s specific needs and goals. Then, research and compare tools that align with those objectives. Prioritize scalability and cost-effectiveness. Testing different options on a smaller scale before fully committing to a tool or program is also a good idea. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 10. ENGAGE STAKEHOLDERS TO IDENTIFY KEY FEATURES. Business leaders can choose the right tools by identifying needs, engaging stakeholders, and researching options. They should prioritize features, assess costs versus returns, and test tools in trial periods. Key steps include ensuring integration with existing systems and planning user training. Flexibility to adapt to changing needs will enhance efficiency and support growth. – Summit Ghimire, Outpace

11. UTILIZE TRIAL PHASES AND PILOT PROGRAMS. First, assess the company’s needs. You can then evaluate tools for scalability, integration capabilities, and user-friendliness. Prioritize technologies with proven ROI, industry relevance, and reliable support. Trial phases or pilot programs can help ensure the tools align with long-term goals for growth and efficiency. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric 12. ENSURE YOUR SOLUTION ALIGNS WITH DAY-TO-DAY NEEDS.

As leaders, we can prioritize a problem-first approach by identifying the most pressing operational bottlenecks and growth objectives, then engage with end users of the tools to understand workflows and pain points, ensuring the solution aligns with day-to-day needs. Lastly, we should prioritize solutions that offer scalability and seamless integration to future-proof the tech stack and optimize ROI. – Dan Sorensen, Air National Guard 13. EVALUATE THE VALUE OF YOUR CURRENT TOOLS FIRST. Business leaders face a real challenge when choosing the right tools. The first step is to evaluate the tools you already have—are you getting full value from them? Do they support your company’s direction? If not, it’s worth investing in best-in-class platforms. Build deep partnerships with vendors, leverage multi-year deals, and engage in regular strategic reviews to ensure long-term growth. – Jed Ayres, ControlUp

14. LOOK FOR TOOLS THAT MULTITASK. Business leaders should prioritize tools that benefit their departments and add value across the organization. Look for multitaskers that address multiple needs. If a tool isn’t versatile, its ROI must be exceptionally high to justify the investment. Ultimately, the right tools should save time and demonstrate their value in supporting growth and efficiency. – Sheila Karns-Gierek, TrueDialog 15. BRING ON TOOLS THAT WILL GIVE YOU A SOLID DATA FOUNDATION.

Growth and operational efficiency often rely on a high-quality first-party data foundation. Prioritizing tools and technologies that help the business collect, verify, store, analyze, and scale data will ensure your business has a solid data foundation to rely on and grow from. – Brent Pero, Deep Sync 16. EMPHASIZE CUSTOMERS AT THE HEART OF YOUR CHOICES. By placing the customer at the center of all that they do, business leaders can choose the right tools and technologies. Understand the customer’s needs, ask for feedback, provide excellent customer support through the training of employees, leverage the technology, and use this knowledge to invest in user-friendly tools. Foster this as your culture and you will drive customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and operational efficiency, ultimately fostering sustainable growth. – Eric Schurke, VoiceNation

17. CREATE A CLEAR PLAYBOOK AND APPROVAL PROCESS. Empower your team to explore options within a compliant framework. Those on the front lines can best identify what will enhance their workflow and ultimately drive value. Mitigate shadow IT risk by outlining a clear playbook and approval process for piloting tools. Look for proven use cases to inspire the “art of the possible” and help sell the vision, showing what’s achievable and driving buy-in. – Shaheen Yazdani, Intercept 18. COPY THE SUCCESSES OF COMPANIES YOU ADMIRE.

Success leaves clues—don’t reinvent the wheel. Identify ideal companies in adjacent industries with the size and efficiency you aspire toward, and then, use the CASE model to determine what is working—copy and steal everything. Work to share insights and learnings with them in reciprocity for their generosity. – Dr. Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 19. CREATE A CULTURE THAT VALUES EXPERIMENTING. Cultivate a culture of curiosity that is always looking for new tools and is always experimenting. – Barry Lowenthal, Inuvo, Inc.

20. PRIORITIZE SCALABLE, INTEGRABLE TECHNOLOGIES. Business leaders should assess their company’s needs, identify pain points, and ensure tools align with long-term goals. Prioritize scalable, integrable technologies and involve team members in decision-making. Trial periods and feedback from users can help confirm the right choice for growth and efficiency. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206