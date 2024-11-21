Ground beef recalled nationwide over risk of E. coli illness from burgers

More than 160,000 pounds of ground beef recalled by Detroit-based company Wolverine Packing Co. could contain E. coli contamination, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced .

The ground beef was recalled shortly after the FSIS was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that a group of customers who ate at Twin Cities restaurants became sick with E. coli.

According to a health department press release, most of the cases came from burgers that were served at various Red Cow restaurants, a chain in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Olmsted counties. Another E. coli case was linked to a person dining at Hen House Eatery in Minneapolis. Both chains get their beef from the same supplier.

“The ground beef product was also distributed to other establishments, so additional cases from other locations could be identified,” the release noted.