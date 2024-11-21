Ground beef recalled nationwide over risk of E. coli illness from burgers

More than 160,000 pounds of ground beef recalled by Detroit-based company Wolverine Packing Co. could contain E. coli contamination, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
The ground beef was recalled shortly after the FSIS was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that a group of customers who ate at Twin Cities restaurants became sick with E. coli.
According to a health department press release, most of the cases came from burgers that were served at various Red Cow restaurants, a chain in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Olmsted counties. Another E. coli case was linked to a person dining at Hen House Eatery in Minneapolis. Both chains get their beef from the same supplier.
“The ground beef product was also distributed to other establishments, so additional cases from other locations could be identified,” the release noted.
So far, at least 15 cases of illness have been reported. But federal officials are concerned that more of the recalled ground beef is still in restaurant freezers. They say the products were shipped nationwide, so restaurants should check their products and throw away any of the recalled items.
The recalled products are labeled with an establishment number “EST. 2574B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products that have been recalled have a “use by” date of 11/14/2024. The frozen products are labeled with production date 10/22/24. (Find the full product list here.)
Reached by Fast Company, Wolverine Packing Co. declined to share a list of specific locations where the products were shipped, but said that it “has notified all customers that received product encompassed by the recall.”