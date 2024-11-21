Walmart’s strong earnings show private-label brands with shelf appeal pay off

BY Hunter Schwarz1 minute read

Walmart made a bet on high-income customers with a private-label brand of food products packaged to look upscale—and it looks like it paid off.

Walmart announced strong third-quarter earnings this week, and CFO John David Rainey said on the company’s earnings call that “upper-income households” accounted for “the majority of our share gains.” The company launched Bettergoods, its new private-label brand, in April. With products that are plant-based, organic, and gluten-free, and branding designed to communicate premium ingredients, the line targets upper-income shoppers who might otherwise turn toward direct-to-consumer “shoppy shop” brands, or go to Target for their almond milk. The ultimate goal was to create a brand that’s “as desirable as the leading national brands,” David Hartman, Walmart’s vice president of creative and design, told Fast Company in April.

“Shoppy shop” dupes straight to bank Walmart didn’t share specific financial information about the Bettergoods brand but tells Fast Company the line has a very high repurchase rate. It’s also growing—with the addition of more than 100 new items in the past three months, its offerings now total 330-plus items across multiple product categories. Some of Bettergood’s top sellers are plant-based milks, snacks, nuts, and frozen wings, Walmart says. This familiar strategy, also employed by other retailers in response to an inflation squeeze on consumers, has led to a new generic look for private-label brands. In April, Hartman described the packaging photography for Bettergoods as “artful” and “designed to elevate the product and hero the quality of our premium ingredients.” Next up: Build on its shelfie grocery strategy Walmart is doubling down on its design strategy with the packaging for new Bettergoods brand products, including gluten-free muffin mixes for the holidays and a two-pack of salsas made from jalapeño and habanero peppers. The brand’s contemporary-looking visual identity is designed to stand out on store shelves with bright colors and the food in center focus.

Walmart has worked to keep high-income customers who shopped there during the peak of inflation coming back even as inflation has eased. The retailer’s investment in a new generation of private-label goods could mean the company is well-positioned to keep those customers no matter the direction inflation goes next.