The great AI gadget debacle of 2024

When AI hardware startup Humane let me into its San Francisco headquarters in November 2023 to show off its new AI Pin, the hype had been building for months. Companies across the tech ecosystem had been hinting at plans to unveil new AI-driven gadgets in the coming year, but none was more prominent than Humane. Led by former Apple executive Imran Chaudhri, the company had raised $230 million at an $850 million valuation. As I studied the candy-colored Pins, arranged across tables like the product array at an Apple Store, the team described the capabilities of the new wearable, a post-iPhone device that could beam lasers onto your hand. I realized the company was heading for a crash when the feature they focused on the most was . . . asking the Pin for the weather.

The Pin was slow, screenless, and expensive—$699, plus a $24 monthly subscription. According to reports, by mid-2024, Humane had moved only a few thousand units, with returns outpacing sales. And the Pin wasn’t the year’s only AI gadget misfire. The Rabbit R1, a fluorescent orange, AI-enabled walkie-talkie (a collaboration by tech startup Rabbit and hypebeast hardware company Teenage Engineering), notched 100,000 units in preorders by early January. But when it shipped in April, reviewers noted that despite its playfully flashy exterior, R1’s baseline AI tools, such as a smart camera, featured barely any intelligence. Many wondered why this device needed to exist when an app would do and, by September, only about 5,000 people were still using their Rabbit R1s at any given time. And then there’s the Friend pendant, which promised to record every conversation in your life and send you friendly texts in response. While the $99 product is yet to launch, the company spent $1.8 million of its initial $2.5 million in funding to acquire the domain name friend.com. The internet roasted the company for this Pets.com-style expenditure after its website went live this past July.

What was supposed to have been the year of AI hardware has instead served as an emphatic reminder of how far we are from a major breakthrough.