Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works

PREMIUM

Image Architect Law Roach takes our career questionnaire

In November, Law Roach unveiled his new educational initiative, School of Style.

Image Architect Law Roach takes our career questionnaire
[Illustration: Mia Angioy. Source image: Easton Schirra]

BY Yasmin Gagne2 minute read

As a stylist, Law Roach has helped stars like Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Anya Taylor-Joy stand out on the red carpet, dressing them in his signature mix of haute couture and vintage finds from designers such as Bob Mackie. Roach is also the author of How to Build a Fashion Icon, a guide to developing personal style. After announcing his retirement from day-to-day styling on Instagram in 2023, he launched School of Style, an educational program intended to help new stylists build a portfolio and get a foothold in the industry.

What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst?
My best is getting lots of sleep. My worst is caving in to my cravings; when I find something I like, I want to eat it every day until I’m sick of it. Right now I’m obsessed with gochujang sauce.

What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?
I’ll just take a nap.

Is there a businessperson you admire?
There’s a photographer and stylist I admire named Wisdom Kaye.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Yasmin Gagne is an associate editor at Fast Company and the co-host of the magazine’s flagship weekly podcast Most Innovative Companies. She has written investigative features and essays on companies including Rent The Runway, WeightWatchers, Compass, Yuga Labs and Victoria’s Secret More

Explore Topics