Image Architect Law Roach takes our career questionnaire

As a stylist, Law Roach has helped stars like Zendaya , Celine Dion, and Anya Taylor-Joy stand out on the red carpet, dressing them in his signature mix of haute couture and vintage finds from designers such as Bob Mackie. Roach is also the author of How to Build a Fashion Icon, a guide to developing personal style. After announcing his retirement from day-to-day styling on Instagram in 2023, he launched School of Style , an educational program intended to help new stylists build a portfolio and get a foothold in the industry.

What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst?

My best is getting lots of sleep. My worst is caving in to my cravings; when I find something I like, I want to eat it every day until I’m sick of it. Right now I’m obsessed with gochujang sauce.

What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

I’ll just take a nap.

Is there a businessperson you admire?

There’s a photographer and stylist I admire named Wisdom Kaye.