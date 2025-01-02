WWE, Netflix, and the $5 billion bet on live wrestling

He was there to celebrate his appointment to the board of TKO Holdings, the conglomerate that talent agency Endeavor had created four months earlier by merging two leagues under its umbrella, WWE and the mixed martial arts league UFC. To his left stood Ari Emanuel, the Hollywood agent, CEO of Endeavor and now TKO, too. To Johnson’s right was Vince McMahon, board chairman of TKO.



It was a big day for WWE. That morning, the organization had announced that in January 2025, one of its signature shows, Raw, will move from USA Network to Netflix, where it will air worldwide for the first time. It’s part of a larger deal that Netflix forged with the league, representing the streamer’s first ever with a live-event franchise. Netflix is paying WWE $5 billion over 10 years, dwarfing the $265 million per year NBC­Universal-owned USA paid for the previous five years.

“It’s a real boom [time] for sports rights, in general,” says Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s head of unscripted and sports content. “It’s such a hot category right now.” As one of the only types of programming that audiences will still endure heavy advertising to watch, live sports commanded nearly 30% of all U.S. national television ad spending in 2023. And Netflix wants in. The streamer launched its first ad-supported subscription tier in 2022. With Net­flix now wooing advertisers, live entertainment—particularly sports—could play an important role. In addition to the WWE deal and the Mike Tyson–Jake Paul bout that took place in November, the streamer will broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day.

But WWE, now in its fifth decade, has always been more than a sport, which makes it a unique proposition. For one thing, while most live sports are unpredictable, with no guarantee of excitement, WWE’s storylines are plotted in advance. The spectacle of excess, where athletes play outsize characters and perform choreographed stunts that lead to predetermined outcomes, makes for riveting entertainment. It also transcends language. Even if the mics attached to the ring mat fail to pick up all the dialogue onstage, you can always differentiate the “faces” (good guys) from the “heels” (bad guys) and know who’s winning. Keeping up the illusion that this is a real competition, both in and out of the ring, is part of the fun. There’s even a term for it in wrestling parlance: kayfabe. “WWE is universal,” Riegg says, across generations, territories, and genders. “Netflix prides itself on having something for everyone, and you get a microcosm of that within this one property.”