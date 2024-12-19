Look, Google Maps is fine. It’s arguably even great—probably one of the most-opened apps on lots of our phones and absolutely one of the most indispensable.

But for as good as Google Maps can be when it comes to helping us navigate the physical world, there are places where it and its big-name contemporaries all fall short—and where smaller third-party services are picking up the slack and cooking up creative new mapping-related capabilities. These additions go above and beyond what Google gives us, and while they won’t outright replace Google Maps in your go-to app collection, they’ll supplement it in some really interesting ways.

Here are five next-level, location-related enhancements well worth your while to explore.

1. The cream-of-the-crop detector

Google Maps holds oceans of opinions about restaurants, businesses, and all sorts of other attractions around the world. But actually inspecting that info and figuring out which places are the best to visit isn’t exactly easy.