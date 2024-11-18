From Quibi’s ashes, new short-form streamers are thriving

Apps like DramaBox and ReelShort are betting on short-form. They present feature-length films, diced into consumable minutes-long bites akin to a TikTok. The more clips you want to see, the more you’ll have to pay. And it’s worked: Both apps report over $20 million in revenue from in-app purchases, and have climbed the charts above entertainment stalwarts like Hulu and Prime Video.

The rise of the short-form streamer

In January, The New York Times asked: “Minute-Long Soap Operas Are Here. Is America Ready?” The consumer response has proven it is. Short-form apps now often rank above legacy streamers, and make tens of millions in revenue from in-app purchases. Thanks to some savvy ad placements, they just keep growing.

At first glance, these apps look a lot like TikTok. Their clips are often around one minute long, viewed in vertical mode on your phone. To get from one clip to the next, you swipe up, replicating TikTok’s infinite scroll. But TikTok’s algorithmic feed makes multi-part content challenging. There’s no guarantee that your audience will give that profile bubble a click, finding the adjoining videos. That’s where these short-form streamers differ, making a singular feed for each film-like plot.