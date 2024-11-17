This is how to be an empathic leader during stressful times

Being a good leader is challenging in the best of times. But in stressful or uncertain times, it’s even more daunting. As a manager, you are responsible for business results and your employees’ job satisfaction and well-being. It’s a tall order, especially when most people who find themselves in management roles were never taught how to manage.



The best way to make your employees feel respected and valued during stressful times is to be more empathic. Here’s what empathy looks like in the workplace and how to put it into practice:

Empathy isn’t an emotion, it’s a choice Fast Company contributor Davianne Harris writes that empathy is often misconstrued as a way of responding or reacting in challenging situations. Empathy is a mindset more than an attribute. She explains that being an empathetic leader is the “difference between telling employees how to solve a problem and developing people who can craft solutions in their own way.”



Leading with empathy requires making people feel heard and valued, which means asking your employees for their perspective, and considering what they express when making decisions. Transparent and clear communication One of the biggest ways to build and maintain trust as a leader is to be as clear and transparent as possible. Especially in times of uncertainty, employees crave straightforward, transparent messaging from their bosses that goes beyond directives and plans, explains Fast Company contributor Leah Mether. When things feel uncertain or stressful, share as much information as you can and be honest. People are smart and see through the platitudes. It’s also helpful to be able to clearly articulate your team or company’s vision, direction, and priorities and explain the “why” behind decisions.

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It’s also important to set realistic expectations. Mether points out that when so much feels out of control, having realistic and clear expectations about job requirements, behavioral standards, workload sustainability, and work flexibility are essential. Put yourself in your employee’s shoes Fast Company contributor Stephen Kohler advises leaders to use empathetic pragmatism, saying that navigating difficult times requires leaders to “acknowledge the harsh realities of business while keeping in mind the people those decisions affect.” Another way to think of it is balancing compassion with decisiveness. One of the biggest ways to put this into action is to put yourself in your employee’s shoes. It may sound obvious, but it’s easily overlooked. Ask yourself: If I were given extra work, if I were reading about mass layoffs in my industry, if I heard our company missed its profit goals, what might I be thinking or feeling? How would it directly impact me, my team, or my family? How would I want to be treated? After all, treating people as you would like to be treated is called the “golden rule” for a reason.

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