‘Level of threat has increased exponentially’: How voting machine staff are preparing for the 2024 election

Staff at U.S. voting machine companies have removed public information about themselves from the internet and have made contingency plans with local law enforcement ahead of the 2024 election , after suffering harassment in 2020, according to industry representatives.

Following the 2020 election, which Republican candidate Donald Trump falsely claimed he had won, some workers at election technology vendors reported that they had been “doxxed”—private information about their homes, such as pictures of their front doors, had been shared online, according to Sara Cutter, the executive director of the American Council for Election Technology.

Employees with companies that provide voting machine equipment and services are not taking any chances this time around, Cutter said.

She said they were conferring with police about how to prepare, including in case they are “swatted”—when a false crime is reported to induce a heavy, armed police response at someone’s home.