World Series 2024: How to watch Yankees-Dodgers game 1 live online, on TV, or on a phone, including free options

BY Shannon Cudd3 minute read

This year’s world series is sure to strengthen the East Coast-versus-West Coast rivalry. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the New York Yankees in a best-of-seven battle for the 2024 World Series.

This marks the 12th time that these two teams have gone head-to-head to win it all. The action gets underway tonight (Friday October 25, 2024) at 5:08 p.m. PT/8:08 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Here’s what you need to know going into the big Major League Baseball (MLB) showdown and how to tune in. How did we get here? Although it sounds counterintuitive, the top teams from both the American and National Leagues don’t always make it to the World Series. However, this year, they prevailed. In the American League, the Yankees first defeated the Kansas City Royals with a 3-1 series win. They then took on the Cleveland Guardians and secured a 4-1 victory.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In the National League, the Dodgers narrowly triumphed over the San Diego Padres in a close 3-2 series. They then defeated the other New York team, the Mets, 4-2 and earned a spot in the championship series. Who are some players to watch in the 2024 World Series? Shohei Ohtani’s first year as a boy in blue has been anything but boring. Part of his appeal as a player is his ability to play both offense and defense, but an elbow injury turned him into a designated hitter. The Dodgers star made the most of it by becoming the first-ever MLB player to score 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. This will be his first World Series appearance, so fans are eager to see him rise to the occasion.

Outfielder Aaron Judge was drafted in 2013 and became a Yank in 2016. In his first season, he set the record for the most home runs scored by a rookie in a single season. In 2022, he beat the record once held by Babe Ruth for most home runs hit at Yankee Stadium in a single season. The Pinstripers have not been in the World Series since 2009, so this will be his first appearance in the championship. He is sure to come in swinging. There’s no I in team Beyond Ohtani, the Dodgers’ roster is stacked with great hitters. The 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts is known for his versatility and consistency. He is able to switch defensive positions with ease and score runs. Left-handed batter Freddie Freeman was the National League MVP in 2020.

advertisement

The Yankees are equally impressive at bat. Pitchers fear designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton for his powerful swings. Juan Soto knows the strike zone well and isn’t afraid to use it to his advantage. Anthony Rizzo’s RBIs help his team win games. Although the Dodgers bullpen has been dealing with injuries, they still managed to throw 33 consecutive scoreless innings in the post-season, tying an MLB record. The Yankees’ not-so-secret weapon is pitcher Gerrit Cole: 2023’s American League Cy Young Award winner. How can I watch or stream the 2024 World Series live? Game 1 of the series begins tonight, and the field is set for an epic showdown. All of the World Series games will be broadcast on Fox. This means you can watch the World Series for free with an over-the-air antenna if you get reception.