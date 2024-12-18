Meet the former Google and e-commerce exec building your doctor’s AI assistant

On average, a clinician spends two hours outside of office time writing patient notes. Healthcare startup Suki wants to give that time back to doctors via its AI platform that works as an assistant, helping generate notes and select billing codes.

Suki has generated a lot of interest among investors and companies who want to partner with the startup, and raised $70 million in October, bringing its funding total to $165 million and its valuation to $295 million, according to PitchBook. Wednesday, it announced a partnership with Google Cloud, which will use Suki’s AI to help clinicians summarize patient notes and answer questions about the patient based on their data, to help doctors make decisions informed by a patient’s history faster.

At first blush, Punit Soni, Suki’s founder and CEO, may seem an unlikely candidate for launching a healthcare startup. Soni, an electrical engineer by training, had led Google’s Google Plus, Games, and Mobile divisions before serving as chief product officer at Flipkart.

Punit Soni [Photo: Suki]

Soni had a hunch that AI in healthcare could make a massive impact on people’s lives. He shadowed doctors for six months, including a friend in Boston. He was struck by how technology was impeding his friend’s job. In particular, he recalls watching his friend treat a veteran with depression and diabetes, and juggling several different record keeping systems while trying to focus on the patient. “He was writing stickies, giving his phone number to the patient so he could contact him after hours, while diving into the medical record system. This doctor really cared, but technology was hindering him,” Soni says.