“My girlfriend uses ChatGPT every time we have a disagreement. AITAH for saying she needs to stop?” a Redditor wrote in their headline on r/AITAH, a subreddit where people post their interpersonal conflicts to gauge who’s in the wrong. The user, a 25-year-old man, said his 28-year-old girlfriend of eight months “discusses” arguments with ChatGPT whenever they disagree, sometimes while in the same room. “Whenever she does this, she’ll then come back with a well-constructed argument breaking down everything i said or did during our argument.”

According to the Redditor, “it can feel like i’m being ambushed with thoughts and opinions from a robot.” But when the aggrieved boyfriend expresses his feelings, ChatGPT calls him “insecure” and accuses him of not having the “emotional bandwidth” for the conversation. “Am i the *sshole for asking her to stop using chat gpt in this context?” the user asked.

In the comments some call the girlfriend “ignorant” and “childish” for calling in ChatGPT for backup. Other’s pointed to problems in the couple’s communication if she feels the need to use an LLM when it comes to conflict. “She thinks it’s impartial because it’s a robot, but it’s a robot programmed to tell people what they want to hear,” another pointed out. One user even put the question back to ChatGPT, and ChatGPT itself said: “While AI can be helpful for many things, it shouldn’t replace genuine, human-to-human conversations that are nuanced, emotional, and require empathy…While AI can provide thoughtful input, it’s not a substitute for emotional intelligence and understanding the complexity of relationships.”