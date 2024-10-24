Dunkin’s horny Halloween donut wants to have sex with literally everyone

I don’t know what’s going on at Dunkin’. It’s Halloween, a time when even the most innocuous professions can get a little bit sexy. But I never counted “donut making” among them. Yet, it seems the company has gone on a sugary thirst rampage across social media, with a new donut that appears to be just minutes from opening the world’s most caloric OnlyFans account.

As a special seasonal offering, Dunkin’s Spider Specialty Donut is back. And for anyone who doesn’t know what that is—it’s a chocolate Munchkin donut hole that’s been shoved into a full donut’s hole. A few drizzles (ugh, I need to sterilize my eyes) of chocolate icing turn the donut hole into a spider that sits on a purple glaze (fml) nodding to Grimace-mania without IP infringement.

Frankly, the Spider Specialty Donut is an unnerving premise of a donut all on its own. But across social media, it’s come to life like a freaky Frankenstein of foodstuffs, another entry in the new marketing category of “DGAF branding” like Nutter Butter or Pop-Tarts.