‘This is not safe’: MrBeast’s Lunchly is in trouble after mold was found on its products

Deconstructed pizza discs, a “Cherry Freeze” flavored Prime drink, and a side of . . . mold? Lunchly, a Lunchables competitor that was created by YouTube stars MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI, has recently come under fire after reports that mold-covered cheese was discovered in their prepacked lunch kits targeted at children.

Rosanna Pansino, a cookbook author and YouTuber with 14.5 million subscribers of her own, recently posted a video of herself opening a package of Lunchly’s “The Pizza” meal kit. Among the “premium” toppings—including low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella cheese, pizza crust, sauce, and uncured pork pepperoni—was a rather unwelcome addition: blue mold. “This is molded,” she said in the video, which has been viewed more than 883,000 times since it was posted on October 19. “This is not safe.”

To ensure she hadn’t picked up an expired box, Pansino checked the expiration date on the kit: Use by December 8, 2024. “I’m sure they will still not believe this is real, but maybe the dozens of other videos online showing moldy mozzarella cheese in Lunchlys will convince them,” Pansino said in the video.

It seems Pansino is right, that she’s not the only one to be disappointed. “The cheese is moldy,” one TikTok user posted in a video titled, “Lunchly review gone wrong.” “I like my cheese moldy bruh,” another TikToker jokes in their clip, showing a close-up of the Lunchly meal kit’s blue-colored cheese. “Opening a Lunchly everyday until i find mold, day 1:,” an X user posted, alongside a picture of the mold-topped mini pizzas.