From Crocs to Chipotle, these brands want to be your Halloween costume

BY Rob Walker3 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Struggling to come up with a distinct costume option for your Halloween activities this year? Maybe your favorite brand can help. Plenty of brands certainly want to. Classic Halloween costumes—ghosts, skeletons, werewolves—still exist, but over the years the options for trick-or-treaters of all ages have become more attuned to pop culture, trends, the zeitgeist. That includes superheroes and characters from movies and games, of course. But increasingly, it also includes branded consumer products and services—and that’s thanks to the efforts of brands themselves. Crocs, for example, is now selling costumes that give you the option of dressing up as one of its bright green clogs: both left shoe and right shoe variations are available from the love-’em-or-hate-’em footwear maker ($30 each at Crocs.com). Made in a one-size-fits-all design constructed of “polyester 3D-foam material,” they include Jibbitz charms and Crocs-branded straps and rivets. Perfect for twins, couples, BFFs . . . but please note: “Left and right shoes sold separately.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Crocs] And that’s just one option for branded revelry. Last month, Chipotle, in collaboration with Halloween retailer Spirit, unveiled a (now-sold-out) $40 burrito costume. Then there’s the “perfect Hallo-bean costume,” as described on the Bush’s Beans merch page, available for $44; a $45 DunKings costume, inspired by this year’s Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl ad; and talk about aspirational, your kid could dress up in an official-looking Target Employee Vest costume, available for $10 from Target.com (or for $35, bigger kids and grown-up fans of the brand can go as a Target Shopping Basket). It’s hard to position this as a commercialization of Halloween, given how thoroughly the holiday already turns on consumption. The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates Halloween celebrants will spend $11.6 billion marking this year’s holiday—compared to just $3.3 billion in 2005. Welcoming brands to the party seemed practically inevitable. Today’s “economic juggernaut” can be traced back to Irish and Scottish immigrants in the 1800s, according to a recent history of the holiday in the New York Times. By the turn of the 20th century, Halloween had settled into an established, kid-centric annual event, with spooky attributes left over from Celtic beliefs around ghosts and spirits. And by the 1970s, mass retail (and adults) got involved, and prefab pop-culture costume options—think Superman—began replacing homemade witch and vampire outfits. The NRF claims that 72% of American consumers plan to participate in Halloween this year. Clearly, its cultural profile is inescapable, from the ubiquitous Spirit pop-up stores to the giant success of Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton yard decoration.