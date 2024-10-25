If you live in the South, get ready to spend fewer days outside

If you’ve noticed it’s warmer than usual this October, you’re not alone. Across the country , people are reporting higher than normal fall temperatures and not yet donning their jackets or sweaters like they have in the past. It’s one example of how climate change is affecting the way we experience seasons—and it won’t be the last.

Climate change is altering how many days we can comfortably spend outside, and when those days occur throughout the year. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have been working to quantify this change through a metric of “outdoor days,” reframing the impact of climate change into a more understandable lived experience.

Their first paper on this, published in March 2024, found that those in the global south will see significant losses when it comes to the number of outdoor days, while northern countries could actually see more outdoor days throughout the year. The researchers’ latest paper, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, focuses on what these changes mean for the United States. The trend is similar: If you live in the South—particularly the Southwest—expect fewer outdoor days in your future. If you live in the Northwest, you could actually be spending more time outdoors.

This already rings true for some, like those who know to avoid going to Florida in the peak summer months because of the heat and humidity. But in the future, as emissions rise and climate change worsens, “Summer really becomes a more harsh climate,” says Elfatih Eltahir, an MIT professor of civil and environmental engineering and coauthor of both studies. Across the country, outdoor days are also shifting away from summer and more toward the spring and winter.