Don’t expect Taylor Swift to swing the Gen Z vote

Former President Barack Obama recently posted a plea on X, begging young people to vote. “You wouldn’t let a bunch of old people decide what music you’re going to listen to or what clothes you’re going to wear, so don’t let them decide your future.”

America’s future—not just for this election but for elections to come—will lie in the hands of Gen Z. To understand what they are thinking and how they are thinking about the upcoming presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, NBC News Stay Tuned conducted a poll of more than 2,000 registered voters between the ages of 18 and 29. The poll is part of a seven-year effort by the news outlet to understand this generation of younger Americans. Fast Company was given an exclusive preview of the results. The full results will air Thursday on NBC Nightly News at 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as on the NBC News and Stay Tuned TikTok channels. “For the past several years, NBC News has made it an editorial priority to understand and inform the Gen Z audience,” Catherine Kim, EVP of editorial for NBC News, noted. “[This] poll is a continuation of our commitment.”

Here are some key insights: Harris and Walz lead Fifty-six percent of Gen Zers who plan to vote say they’ll support Harris, and 36% Trump. By comparison, during the 2020 election, NBC found Biden had a 24-point lead with Gen Z. About half of young voters have a positive opinion of Harris’s running mate, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, and 27% have a negative opinion of him. Meanwhile, about a third of Gen Z voters have a positive opinion of Trump’s VP pick, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, and 45% have a negative opinion of him.

There’s a large gender gap Fifty-nine percent of Gen Z women said they preferred Harris, compared to 26% who preferred Trump. Meanwhile, 42% of Gen Z men said they preferred Harris and 40% said they preferred Trump. While both genders selected cost of living as the most important issue for their vote, 13% of Gen Z women said abortion was their second most important issue compared to 4% of Gen Z men. Meanwhile 13% of Gen Z men said threats to democracy was their second most important issue compared to 9% of Gen Z women. Nearly half of Gen Z women (48%) said they would only vote for a candidate who supported abortion compared to 36% of Gen Z men.