Nationwide frozen waffle recall expanded to pancakes: List of products sold at Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Aldi, and elsewhere hit by Listeria fears

Food processing company TreeHouse Foods has expanded its nationwide recall of frozen breakfast products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Initially targeting over 600 waffle product varieties, the recall now includes an additional 200 waffle types, along with over 30 kinds of pancakes and Belgian waffles. The affected items were produced at a single facility and sold at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s.
According to a new notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall now impacts every product manufactured at one of TreeHouse’s facilities that is still within its sell-by date.
“Recalled products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats,” the notice adds.
Why is this recall happening?
The recall is a response to concerns about Listeria, a bacterium that can cause serious infections, particularly in older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, and, in severe cases, complications such as confusion or loss of balance.
So far, no related illnesses have been reported, but TreeHouse Foods advises consumers to check their freezers and either return or discard affected products. Retailers impacted by the recall include but are not limited to:
- Albertsons
- Aldi
- Dollar General
- Foodhold
- HEB
- Kroger
- Publix
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
Customers with questions can contact TreeHouse Foods at 1-800-596-2903 during business hours.
Where can I find images of impacted brands and products?
To help consumers identify impacted products in the United States, TreeHouse has published a 95-page image slideshow on its website. A separate slideshow includes images of impacted products in Canada.
You can also find a text-based list of impacted products here and on the FDA’s website.
Consumers should remain vigilant and dispose of potentially contaminated products to prevent infections, especially among at-risk groups. The company is working with health authorities to ensure consumer safety.