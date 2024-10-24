Nationwide frozen waffle recall expanded to pancakes: List of products sold at Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Aldi, and elsewhere hit by Listeria fears

Initially targeting over 600 waffle product varieties, the recall now includes an additional 200 waffle types, along with over 30 kinds of pancakes and Belgian waffles. The affected items were produced at a single facility and sold at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s.

According to a new notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall now impacts every product manufactured at one of TreeHouse’s facilities that is still within its sell-by date.

“Recalled products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats,” the notice adds.