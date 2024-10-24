BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

Even though our company has a long and storied history, Thomson Reuters isn’t afraid to shake things up. Last spring we took that to heart and launched our first “Design Dash” focused on creative design thinking—with a twist.

It was a two-week hackathon involving cross-functional teams tasked to tackle pan-organizational challenges to unlock innovative solutions—specifically ones that span multiple products or segments. Our twist was the configuration of the over 300 creative staff members involved. We reshuffled the entire design organization to ensure our teams were redistributed to address challenges they don’t normally work on. Our ultimate goal was to deliver an enhanced customer experience by creating more consistency and less friction across our product ecosystem. This change in approach was designed to empower employees to be more independent and comfortable with ambiguity—and the results were even better than we hoped. BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Our motivation behind the Design Dash was to tackle complex, cross-product pain points by introducing different views and perspectives into the equation. Instead of taking the same team and having them do something different for the day, we thought what if we mix everyone up across our design focus areas serving the legal, tax, risk, and fraud sectors. We asked ourselves: would bringing new team members from across the company bring in fresh thoughts we previously missed? Could assembling new teams introduce different creative energy? The Design Dash pushed people outside their normal roles and comfort zones, challenging them to come up with solutions without being told exactly what to do. This was one of the biggest challenges in setting up the program – overcoming anxiety about ambiguity.

At first, participants were nervous about making mistakes, so we reinforced that false starts and unsuccessful attempts were an expected part of the process. Once teams got past the initial hurdle, we witnessed a renewed enthusiasm for problem-solving. NAVIGATING THE UNKNOWN After two weeks, it was clear that the boundary-pushing experiment was a success. It energized and upskilled the company’s design team and expanded problem-solving approaches. The cross-pollination of ideas and approaches between teams that didn’t normally interact led to unexpected but valuable solutions.

advertisement

Participants made new friendships that exposed them to different ways of working and it expanded their network at Thomson Reuters too. Some of our strongest outputs came from people who don’t work on the same team. For example, one of the biggest pushes in one of our legal solutions came from a designer in tax. Since the Design Dash was focused on solving pan-product problems, it challenged the typical product-by-product roadmap approach. But much like other companies, our products evolve with the advent of new technologies and the changing mental models of our customers. One team was able to create a framework solution that scales fluently across all of Thomson Reuters’ products. It wasn’t just in how we worked. We also saw product partners adjust their roadmaps to integrate solutions that came from the Design Dash. Multiple products made concessions to accommodate features that worked well across several products, and some products postponed planned features to incorporate new ideas from the Design Dash.

A NEW ERA OF COLLABORATION We plan to host another Design Dash later this year and are working to make it an ongoing initiative, with some adjustments based on lessons learned. For example, we could have done a better job in terms of finding the right time of year and vetting some of the ideas that came in. After having the whole Design organization participate in the first Design Dash, we realized that we could be effective with a smaller number of teams. We found the experiment offered valuable insights into how teams can unblock creativity, navigate ambiguity, and solve enterprise-level challenges. In the process, it has fundamentally reshaped the role of design within the Thomson Reuters product creation lifecycle. It has also reinforced how product and design can collaborate. We’ve now moved toward design delivering solutions to challenges where previously product felt they needed to come up with both the problem and solution, and design would refine the solution.