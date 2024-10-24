AI is now a crucial tool in Trump’s image-management arsenal

BY Joe Berkowitz4 minute read

An image of Donald Trump cosplaying as a football player last weekend set the tone for the final push of the Republican nominee’s campaign. It depicts Trump as a yoked, veiny-arm baller glowering from within a Steelers uniform on the field at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium. While Trump actually did attend a Steelers game during his campaign visit to Pennsylvania, it’s the AI-generated image of Football Star Trump that everyone is talking about.

Although Trump’s use of AI for unseemly mudslinging purposes may turn off some undecided voters, he’s also shared plenty of more neutral fake images like the Steelers one. He’s posted AI-generated images of himself riding a lion and nailing difficult choreo, among other activities. Such images are a cleaner way to playfully project strength than the poorly photoshopped post he shared back in August of himself and other MAGA luminaries as Justice League superheroes. Through the use of AI, Trump (or, to be more accurate, the AI-fluent members of Trump’s team) can make himself be or do anything. It’s amazing Trump hasn’t yet shared AI visuals of himself as a cop, cowboy, and soldier, considering how prominently the Village People figure into his rally playlists, not to mention how much he enjoys adopting other jobs. Content like that seems to energize the base, who generate plenty of similar images on their own, and gives everyone else something relatively innocuous to roll their eyes at or mock. It is, in other words, a great way to keep people distracted from his policies. Another way to do that is with projection. As of this writing, neither Harris nor her predecessor Joe Biden appears to have used AI to generate any of their campaign materials. That pesky fact did not stop Trump, however, from accusing the other side of using AI deceptively. Back in August, he claimed Harris staged a huge campaign rally in Detroit using digitally manufactured crowds. (So what if TikTokers shared video footage of the event?) Although his claims were quickly debunked, Trump still got the entire internet talking about Harris and AI for a day, rather than her then-surging momentum.