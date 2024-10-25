The self-inflicted failure of climate communications

BY Ollie Burch5 minute read

For at least three decades, we’ve known that climate change is happening and had much of the technology required to fix it. In that time, instead of solving the issue, total carbon emissions due to human activity have doubled.

We’re on course to experience devastating climate change—and climate communications are partly to blame. Climate change is a systemic issue, and it will take coordinated action from politicians and industry to solve. But they won’t act until the issue is taken seriously enough by voters and consumers. This is where the communication failure comes in. Two major issues have contributed to this failure: the politicization of climate change, and the persistent use of ineffective communication tactics by climate advocates within business, government, and nongovernmental organizations. These issues are closely linked and, frustratingly, we know which communication approaches would work. Plenty of evidence exists, it just gets overlooked.

The politicization of climate change Until the 1990s, climate change was a cross-party issue in the U.S. and elsewhere. George H.W. Bush addressed it in his 1992 electoral platform as the Republican candidate for president. In fact, in 1991 78% of Americans identified as environmentalists, with Democrats and Republicans equally likely to apply the term to themselves. By 2016, Democrats were twice as likely as Republicans to identify as environmentalists, and the total percentage had fallen to 41%. It had become tribal. Effective lobbying by the oil industry and Republican disinterest, and later antipathy, had a major role in politicizing climate change, which in turn undermined action. But climate activists have to take some of the blame. Climate communications are typically framed in terms of collective action, compassion, and working for the common good, or as part of a revolution and rebellion. Studies show how these frames are appealing to the left but can be actively off-putting to those in the center and on the right. There’s nothing inherently left-wing about climate action though. It can just as easily be framed as a moral and patriotic duty to defend the purity of nature, or to protect a nation’s heritage and economic stability—both of which appeal to a right-wing audience. We’re beginning to see politicians use these frames, but only a few and only relatively recently.

There are similar issues with the messengers. Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Greta Thunberg are very impressive individuals, but not relatable to everyone. When Tim Walz, America’s Dad, talked about climate change recently, it was a refreshing example of the right kind of spokesperson needed to widen the appeal of climate action. The limits of knowledge and urgency Beyond the strictly political, there are other issues with climate communications. For a long time, the focus was on helping people understand the issue. A basic understanding is needed for people to engage, but behavior change theory has proven that knowledge and understanding isn’t enough to drive action. Conversely, people will often act on things they don’t understand. Most people don’t understand the economy, but in democracies around the world, perceived economic competence is consistently one of the most important factors for voters. More recently, climate communications have shifted focus from building understanding to conveying urgency. In 2019, The Guardian updated its style guide to call climate change “the climate crisis,” one of a number of organizations hoping new language would drive home this urgency. The terminology was well received by people already convinced, but there was no evidence it had any effect on wider public engagement.

In fact, this kind of “emergency framing” can lead to people perceiving communications as less trustworthy, finding them too off-putting to engage with, or even create “boomerang effects” that increase undesirable behavior as people reject the message. By 2021, research had shown the “emergency framing” of climate change had no positive effect on public engagement with the issue. Stop preaching to the choir The result is that today, while most people around the world “believe” in climate change, action remains far short of what is needed. It’s generally not one of the top priorities in surveys of public concerns and political agendas. To change that, climate communicators need to embrace evidence-based approaches. It may mean using language and imagery they—or climate activists—don’t like, leveraging frames like moral or patriotic duty more associated with conservatism.

There have been signs that some politicians are starting to get this. Kamala Harris’s team seems to understand the need to use patriotic language. They’re continuing something that started under President Joe Biden, who linked climate change to national security, putting an explicitly patriotic spin on investing in climate resilience. This approach has already been successful. In the U.K., Zero Hour, a campaign to pass more stringent environmental legislation, built nature into its platform (including a bee—much loved in the U.K.—in its logo), giving it a much wider appeal and attracting support from conservative politicians. Focus on building relevance Researchers in psychology, linguistics, and behavioral economics have been doing work for decades that’s directly applicable to climate change communication. And across all of this research, there’s one clear theme: To effectively tackle an issue like climate change, you need to bring it closer to your audiences’ lives and experiences. To find the right approach, you need to know who you’re talking to and be specific as to what you’re talking about. Instead of asking, “How can I make them understand climate change?” or “How can I make them feel a sense of urgency?” you should be asking, “How can I make an aspect of climate change relevant to them?” The research is full of examples of this, from the language that will appeal to Christians or TV drama viewers, to how to select photography that captures people’s interest.

The classic image of a polar bear on melting ice will probably be less effective than images of local impact featuring people in the community, even if they’re less dramatic. Similarly, messaging that is closer to people’s interests and worldview is more likely to be effective. For example, among devout Christians, references to “protecting God’s creation” and the concept of stewardship makes messages more engaging and persuasive. Being more precise about the change you want to cause is important too. Whether your focus is reducing energy use or food waste, or driving the adoption of renewable energy or public transport, you need to focus on the challenges and benefits of that specifically, not climate change in general. If you’re talking to people in a certain area, you need to talk about the benefits and impacts in that area. One study has suggested something as simple as highlighting the impact of climate change on local birds can be enough to engage new audiences. With this level of specificity about audience and topic, you’ll be able to interrogate the available research for findings to make your communications more effective. More importantly, you’ll be framing your message in a way that gives it a much better chance of going beyond the climate activism echo chamber.