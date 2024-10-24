New York Liberty ticker-tape parade celebrates historic WNBA victory: How to stream it live

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

The newly crowned WNBA champions are going to be honored by their hometown. On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams announced that a ticker-tape parade celebrating the New York Liberty will take place on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. ET. The team fought hard to secure this historic win. Let’s talk about the details, including how you can watch the Parade of Champions.

The rising popularity of the WNBA 2024 has been a transformative year for the WNBA. More than 54 million viewers tuned in to watch the games on television. In-person attendance at games shot up 48%. Last season, tickets to 45 games sold out compared to this year’s 154 sellouts. Merchandise sales online and at the flagship store in New York City increased by 601%. One of the reasons for the increased interest in the league this season was its all-star class of rookies. Caitlin Clark was the first overall draft pick of the Indiana Fever. Angel Reese joined the Chicago Sky. Even before these players came onto the scene, there was a boost in financial investment in the league and a culture shift valuing women’s sports. Why is NY Liberty’s win historic? This is the franchise’s first championship, although it has competed in the finals many times.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The series followed a best-of-five-games format with the Minnesota Lynx winning Games 1 and 3. In Game 5, Lynx star Napheesa Collier gave her all, scoring 22 points before ultimately fouling out in overtime. Veteran Lynx guard Kayla McBride scored 21 points and racked up five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Despite the Lynx’s best efforts, Liberty won 67-62 in overtime. Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich got the extra five minutes off to a great start by sinking a three-pointer. Liberty center Nyara Sabally followed suit by stealing the ball and nailing a layup. And star forward Breanna Stewart sealed the win by sinking two free throws. What is the parade route? The ticker-tape parade will travel the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan. The action takes place on a segment of Broadway beginning at the Battery and concluding at City Hall. (You can find a map of the parade route on the Liberty website.)