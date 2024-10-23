SEC just hit four companies with big fines for downplaying the SolarWinds hack

The Securities and Exchange Commission fined four companies on Tuesday with misleading investors about the impact the 2020 hack of SolarWinds had on their own systems.

Unisys, Avaya, Check Point, and Mimecast will each pay civil penalties to settle the agency’s charges that they downplayed the impacts of the hack through their respective public disclosures.

“While public companies may become targets of cyberattacks, it is incumbent upon them to not further victimize their shareholders or other members of the investing public by providing misleading disclosures about the cybersecurity incidents they have encountered,” Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement Sanjay Wadhwa said in a statement.

In 2020, a Russian backed group planted malware in the SolarWinds system that sent out updates to SolarWinds’s Orion software. When several thousand of the company’s clients installed the update, they also unknowingly installed the malware. It ended up becoming one of the most destructive and costly cyberattacks in history, as NPR put it.