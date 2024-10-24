Why this new Denver high-rise has a giant crack in its exterior

A new phenomenon is taking over high-rise architecture around the world: Design firms are constructing buildings that look like a cleaver hacked a chunk from their otherwise pristinely shining glass facades.

[Photo: Iwan Baan/courtesy MAD Architects]

There’s a name for the style, according to Fast Company’s Nate Berg: “scar-chitecture.” It’s a strategy that architects are using to bring highly desirable outdoor spaces to tall towers, by carving large terraces deep into a structure’s sides, rather than constructing tiny balconies that cling to exterior walls. You can see its application in Buro OS’ recently completed 49-story Shanghai Axiom building, as well as Bjarke Ingels Group’s 66-story New York Spiral building and Foster + Partners LA $1 billion office building concept.

[Photo: Parrish Ruiz de Velasco/courtesy MAD Architects]

We can now see the newest iteration of these high-rise outdoor spaces with the completion of One River North, a 342,674-square-foot, 15-story mixed-use tower in Denver by MAD Architects. A touch more organic in approach, it appears as though blobby stone caves have cracked through the building’s smooth glass exterior.

[Photo: Iwan Baan/courtesy MAD Architects]

“Imagine living in a building yet feeling as though you’re immersed in a natural landscape—like living within a canyon itself,” MAD Principal Architect Ma Yansong said in a news release.