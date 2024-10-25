Kleenex cleans up its chaotic branding with a new look

BY Zachary Petit3 minute read

Even the most iconic brands can have branding problems. And as it turned 100 over the summer, Kleenex was working on tackling a notable one.

“It is one of the world’s most famous brands—but when you close your eyes, you can’t picture it,” says Andy Baron, executive creative director at Turner Duckworth. Deep history often yields deep design issues. In this case, a lack of visual equity, owing to the brand’s century of operating within various markets around the globe. In the U.K., the brand colors were predominantly green. In other markets, they were purple. Some markets used the latest canon iteration of the script logo on an arc, developed by Rob Clarke and Turner Duckworth; others used a version on a straight plane. In Australia, there’s even a beloved puppy mascot (don’t worry, it’s not going anywhere, Baron notes). “Everywhere you looked, the brand kind of felt differently tonally, visually,” Baron says. “We were brought in to kind of rein in the chaos a little bit and to provide an anchor for the brand.”

[Image: courtesy Turner Duckworth] The rules of Kleenex’s logo The one rule: No changing the script logo, which draws inspiration from Saul Bass’s classic 1961 iteration. Baron says it was a welcome constraint: “We’re designers, not fine artists, so we’re here to solve problems. It’s much easier to solve a specific challenge than it is just to be given a blank sheet of paper.” That logo reads well in large applications—but when reduced down for digital deployments or pocket-size tissue packs, the details can start to get lost. So various markets had applied ad hoc solutions. In the U.S., the logo was set inside a square. In other territories, a white glow or a hammock shape framed the lettering. Baron says Turner Duckworth realized that creating a universal containing shape could do three things: fix the legibility issue, fix the consistency issue, and bring a new sense of meaning and equity to the logo.

[Image: courtesy Turner Duckworth] Its solution is a crown that stands in for a tissue as it loosely but cleverly adheres to the borders of the logo’s letterforms. It reinforces the flagship product and reminds consumers, Baron says, that Kleenex created the category wholesale when it launched in 1924, and it remains the leader today. [Image: courtesy Turner Duckworth] To take things a step further, Turner Duckworth seized on the geometric DNA of the logo and worked with Alec Tear and Lewis MacDonald to create a new brand typeface, Kleenex Serif. The designers say it’s a great cost-saving strategy over continually licensing different typefaces, but it also plays into building a stronger brand. “One of the key drivers of brand equity is the way your words look,” Baron says. “So owning type is just . . . I don’t want to call it a cheat code, but it’s kind of a cheat code to build equity.”

[Image: courtesy Turner Duckworth] Kleenex’s new colors When it came to the brand colors and the kaleidoscopic options in existence, the goal was to lock one in as a standard. “We did a lot of stakeholder interviews at the beginning of the assignment, and we talked to a lot of people around the world,” Baron says. “And everyone had a different answer for the question, ‘When you close your eyes and imagine the brand, what color is it?’ So the reality is, our goal with blue was to pick a lane—to pick something that the brand can rally around.” [Image: courtesy Turner Duckworth] The final visual element Turner Duckworth put into place is an emphasis on illustration. Baron says it strategically breaks through the stock photo barrier, and at its heart Kleenex is an emotional brand. From fighting illnesses to tears of joy or sorrow, Kleenex is associated with a vast emotional palette—and Baron says the plan is to use illustration to channel that element in different campaigns, especially on social.