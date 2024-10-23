Goldfish gets a sophisticated makeover to woo adult snackers

Goldfish, the crunchy snack loved by toddlers and teenagers alike, is getting a more mature name. That’s right. As of Wednesday, “Chilean Sea Bass” is swimming into our lives—at least for a limited time.

According to Campbell Soup Company, which owns Goldfish, the new name acknowledges that the crackers are not just for kids. “We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too,” Danielle Brown, Vice President of Goldfish, said in a statement.

Of course, there’s nothing fishy going on when it comes to the snack itself. The salty, crunchy snack will remain the same, despite the never-ending potential for new flavors to emerge. The brand has a long history of creating exciting new flavors, from Pizza to Old Bay, many of which seek to appeal to more grown-up taste buds. In 2021, the brand even debuted an ultra-spicy flavor, Frank’s RedHot Crackers, which combined ingredients like hot sauce, vinegar, and cayenne pepper. They’ve also come out with Crisps, which are thinner and more chip-like, and other variations.

The name change is a move to help the brand expand its reach, specifically among grown-up customers. That could be, in part, due to less frequent snacking by adults, as GLP-1 drugs that curb hunger, like Ozempic, continue to climb in popularity. While the snacking market has yet to document a noticeable shift, it’s still a smart play for the biggest snack brands to prepare for one.