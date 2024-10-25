Ultimate guide to surviving a bad boss

Everyone’s heard stories of bad bosses, or maybe even experienced one themselves. Having a bad boss can cause a negative workplace environment, impact self-esteem, cause a reduction in emotional and physical well-being, and cause burnout.

Having a bad boss might tempt you to quit and find a new job with a better boss, even if you like your current job. So before you make any decision, try these steps to survive a bad boss.

How to identify a bad boss

There are many different types of toxic bosses, but in order to take action to make your own work experience better, you need to be able to identify a toxic boss. They can demonstrate a range of bad behavior, some being bad communicators and others being too demanding.Some might be arrogant and micromanaging and others might be aloof.

It’s likely that “toxic bosses” have been called out more in recent years as the expectations for bosses and managers has risen, explained Kari Atkinson, vice president of people and culture at ManpowerGroup, to Tracy Brower, a writer for Fast Company.