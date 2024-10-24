This company redesigned the underwire bra to actually be comfortable

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

For some of us, the COVID-19 pandemic permanently transformed our relationship with clothing. Stuck at home for months, we decided to ditch our uncomfortable heels, too-tight jeans, and underwire bras.

Renata Black, cofounder and CEO of the bra brand EBY, observed this as she spoke with her customers. “Most women hate underwire bras because they are so uncomfortable, but we wear them because they provide support,” she says. “But during the pandemic, women just decided it wasn’t worth it.” [Photo: Sebas Quintero R./courtesy EBY] In 2017, Black launched EBY with financial backing from Venus Williams and Rosario Dawson, among others. Her goal was to develop new technology that would make bras more comfortable. Over the past three years, EBY has been developing a new kind of bra that is designed to mimic a traditional underwire bra, but offer more comfort. The 3D Precision Bra uses a silicone wire that provides lift and support, with less pressure and no poking against the skin. The $75 bra launches today on the brand’s website. [Photo: Sebas Quintero R./courtesy EBY] Designing a wireless future for bras Black’s motivation for launching EBY was the lack of innovation she saw in the market. The original underwire bra, for instance, was patented in 1931 by costume designer Helene Pons. The underwire was meant to improve the shape and support a bra provides, and was widely adopted over the next few decades. But there hasn’t been a significant evolution to the design since those early days.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Black sought out a scientist who could help her utilize new technologies. She came across a German inventor who has spent his life in the field of material science, with a specific focus on high-performance clothing. (He has agreed to remain anonymous in keeping with EBY’s nondisclosure agreement around this proprietary technology.) [Photo: Sebas Quintero R./courtesy EBY] His wife and three adult daughters often complained about their uncomfortable undergarments, and urged him to apply his research to coming up with a solution. As he partnered with EBY, he developed a material with a velvety texture that keeps bras in place, preventing bunching and sliding. Next, he developed technology that provides support on the sides of the bras inspired by the suspension behind the Golden Gate Bridge. This 3D Wing technology distributes weight more evenly so that there is less pressure on the wearer’s back. This led to the Relief Bra, which became a huge success for EBY, generating upwards of $10 million in revenue in 2023. But Black kept hearing from customers that they wanted an alternative to an underwire bra—a garment many women see as a necessary evil for the support and lift it provides, despite the discomfort it inflicts. In fact, a majority of respondents to an EBY survey of 700 women said they want a wire bra that isn’t painful to wear.

Black turned to the inventor to see if he had any solutions. It turned out that he did. He had invented a new kind of wire made of silicone that can replace the traditional underwire. Because silicone is softer and more moldable than metal, it adapts to the shape of the body, rather than putting pressure against it. Using a 3D printing machine, the wire is printed directly into the foam cup of the bra. This allows EBY to start the wire from the shoulder, go across the breast area, then to the next shoulder without stopping—and with no wires that can potentially stick out and poke at the skin. The inventor told Black that he had initially brought the idea to major underwear brands, but none were interested in pursuing it because it is difficult to manufacture using standard, existing factory machinery. But Black was interested in giving it a go—and finding the right manufacturing partner—because she believed her customers would embrace this new bra. [Photo: Sebas Quintero R./courtesy EBY] I admit that I am one of those women who threw out most of my bras during the pandemic and started wearing cotton bralettes instead. After testing out the design, I will say that EBY’s 3D Precision Bra is significantly less uncomfortable than the underwire and push-up bras I was used to wearing in pre-pandemic times. But it’s not quite as comfortable as wearing a cotton bralette.