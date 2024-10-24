Can co-CEOs work?

BY Larraine Segil4 minute read

At the Exceptional Women Alliance, we enable high-level women to mentor each other to achieve personal and professional happiness through sisterhood. As the nonprofit organization’s founder, chair, and CEO, I am honored to interview and share insights from thought leaders who are part of our peer-to-peer mentoring program.

This month, I’m pleased to introduce Sally Drexler, a highly respected executive search consultant and talent adviser. She partners with CEOs and boards of the world’s largest companies to navigate complex business challenges by recruiting and coaching top talent. Sally’s unique strength lies in her ability to quickly grasp what motivates individuals and match them with environments where they can thrive and make a significant impact. She has successfully placed C-suite executives at leading global Fortune 500 companies as well as private and private equity-backed organizations, including Apple, Adidas, Cisco, FedEx, Dyson, Swarovski, Sega, and Sony. How did you become an expert in talent and change management? I began my career in London as a media and entertainment lawyer, working in-house for one of the major U.K. broadcasters and a leading independent production company. Working closely with executives, I quickly realized that the key to a company’s success is rooted in the people who drive it and shape its culture. Over the past two decades, I’ve helped global clients make their most critical and strategic hires. Along the way, I’ve gained a deep understanding of how cultural nuances, interpersonal dynamics, and leadership styles contribute to success. What is driving the co-CEO trend? In the dynamic arena of corporate leadership, the co-CEO model can offer a compelling alternative for organizations grappling with the aftermath of the “great CEO resignation of 2023.” In the wake of this upheaval, the traditional CEO model has been reexamined and adapted to meet modern-day challenges like increased burnout and attrition, emerging AI technologies, and an unpredictable global economy. Concurrently, C-suite leaders are being asked to cover additional functions, lead authentically, navigate disruption, and serve as public, societal figures. The CEO role has become far more complex and isolating than it was 20 years ago. Co-leadership offers an opportunity for each co-CEO to play to their strengths and collaboratively address the business needs of the future.

What factors contribute to the success or failure of the co-leadership model? The suitability of a co-CEO model varies from organization to organization and can be quite nuanced. Does a co-CEO model align with their strategic objectives, corporate values, and stakeholder expectations? Depending on a company’s lifecycle, some will migrate toward a co-CEO model, while at other times seek to unwind it. For instance, when UBS acquired Credit Suisse, the integration of the two businesses prompted a shift back to a sole CEO, aiming for unified leadership. The success of the co-CEO model hinges on selecting individuals with complementary strengths and a harmonious chemistry. Often, one co-CEO may serve as the commercial, visionary leader and face of the business, while the other acts as an operational leader, managing the day-to-day operations and keeping stakeholders happy. In a founder-led company, where the founder is also the co-CEO, their counterpart must possess humility and flexibility, allowing the founder to continue as the organization’s North Star. Both executives must also have a clear understanding of their scope and expected contributions. It’s a complex dynamic and requires us to get to know the personality of the sitting CEO or founder in order for us to find the right partner for this model to work. Successful co-leadership often demands extensive onboarding and executive coaching to ensure alignment and effectiveness. Where have you seen a co-CEO structure succeed or fail? Companies like Netflix, KKR, Salesforce, SAP, Whole Foods, Fabletics, Chipotle, and UBS have experienced both successes and challenges with co-leadership. Netflix made waves in 2023 when Greg Peters was promoted to co-CEO alongside Ted Sarandos, succeeding Netflix cofounder Reed Hastings as co-CEOs. They were handpicked by Hastings for their complementary skills and strengths at a critical inflection point. Their clear delineation of scope has helped streamline operations and align the growth strategy, resulting in a healthy bounce-back by Netflix. KKR is another success story—when Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae were promoted to co-CEOs in 2021, the private equity firm quickly rose to the top of the PEI 300 ranking.