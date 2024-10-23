Starbucks baristas and customers seek changes from new CEO

Starbucks’s new CEO Brian Niccol has his work cut out for him.

Tasked with reassuring investors that the company’s coffee shops are still hugely popular in the U.S., Niccol also has to contend with baristas and hardcore Starbucks customers who say they want plenty of changes.

Baristas complain about what they say are chronic understaffing and poor pay and benefits, and their inability to easily ban aggressive customers from Starbucks stores. Zealous customers want consistently good coffee.

Shares of the company were down about 5% in premarket trading.